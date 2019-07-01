What’s new? Here are the SLO County restaurants and shops that have opened so far in 2019

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019 New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.

San Luis Obispo County has welcomed a bunch of new businesses this year, from sandwich shops and supermarkets to fine-dining restaurants and high-end hotels.

Here are some of the restaurants, shops and other businesses that have opened so far in 2019. (This list does not include businesses that moved to new locations.)

Restaurants and food stores

Adams Burgers, Oceano

In March, the burger joint moved into the space left vacant by Beach Burger.

Adams Burger is owned by Saleh Obeid, who owns numerous burger restaurants through the Central Valley.

Adams Burgers opened in March 2019 in Oceano. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Blast & Brew, Paso Robles

The restaurant opened at 803 13th St. in February.

Like its sister restaurant, Blast 825 Taproom in San Luis Obispo, Blast & Brew specializes in wood-fired pizzas and craft beers.

Branzino, San Luis Obispo

A new tapas restaurant opened in March at 1122 Chorro St., in a space formerly occupied by Pluto’s restaurant.

Josh and Jeremy Pemberton, who own Branzino in partnership with head chef Carlos Lool, had promised another high-profile project in downtown San Luis Obispo that never materialized, according to Tribune archives. Their company, Discovery SLO, called off plans in 2018 for a three-story entertainment center that would have featured a bowling alley, restaurant and concert venue.

Colony Market and Deli opened on El Camino Real and Traffic Way on Friday, March, 29, 2019. Patrick Ibarra patrick@patrickibarra.net

Colony Market and Deli, Atascadero

This shop, which sells sandwiches, salads and more, almost ran out of food when it opened in March.

Colony Market and Deli is located in a converted gas station at 6040 El Camino Real.

DarWish Cuisine, Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County’s sole Persian restaurant opened at 967 West Grand Ave. in January.

According to co-owner Jamal Afzali, Darwish Cuisine, which replaced the closed Margarita’s Pizza & Deli, is the only eatery between Los Angeles and San Jose serving up authentic Persian flavors.

Efren’s Mexican Restaurant, San Luis Obispo

The family-owned restaurant chain opened its fourth Central Coast location at 1285 Laurel Lane in March.

Efren’s also has restaurants in Oceano and Santa Maria, and runs a temporary location at the Nipomo swap meet on Sundays.

Farmhouse Corner Market, San Luis Obispo

There’s a new option for grab-and-go meals and counter-service dining near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Farmhouse Corner Market, a field-to-table restaurant and organic market, opened at 1025 Farmhouse Lane in June.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, San Luis Obispo

The popular sandwich chain celebrated the opening of its first San Luis Obispo location at 1028 Chorro St. in March.

Established in San Francisco in 2007, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has 56 other locations in California, as well as Reno and Phoenix.

Kuma, Atascadero

This off-shoot of Kuma, a sushi and ramen restaurant in Los Osos, has been permanently parked in front of Sylvester’s Burgers, 6455 El Camino Real in Atascadero, since February.

Both Kuma entitites belong to Brian Englund, who owns all three Sylvester’s locations — in Atascadero, Los Osos and Oceano.

The Kuma foodtruck, an offshoot of Kuma restaurant in Los Osos, has been permanently parked outside of the Atascadero Sylvester’s Burgers location since February 2019. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mestiza Bar y Cocina, San Luis Obispo

The fine-dining Mexican restaurant opened in early summer in the former home of Thomas Hill Organic Kitchen.

Located above Williams Sonoma at 858 Monterey St., the restaurant is co-owned by chef Ricardo Ortega and restaurant group Custom House, which shares a parent company with Compass Health and owns seven other restaurants on the Central Coast.

SLO Donut Co., Atascadero

Good news for North County residents: The popular San Luis Obispo doughnut shop known to fans as SLoDoCo opened a second location in Atascadero in March.

The new spot is located at 6917 El Camino Real, Suite E.

Sprouts Farmers Market, San Luis Obispo

Long-awaited grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market opened in the SLO Promenade shopping center in April.

The 30,000-square foot supermarket, located at 313 Madonna Road, Suite A, moved into the space formerly occupied by clothing store Forever 21.

Taqueria Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo

The popular Mexican restaurant opened a second location in San Luis Obispo in April.

The new space is located at 862 E. Foothill Blvd., between Domino’s Pizza and Milk In It.

Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe opened on Pine Street in downtown Paso Robles in January 2019. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Other restaurants and food stores that have opened so far in 2019 include:

1865 Craft House & Kitchen , 1865 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 1865 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Asian Bistro , 857 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 857 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Bad Beat Jerky , 702 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach

, 702 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach Beachin’ Biscuits , 783 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 783 Price St., Pismo Beach Central Coast Distillery , 5804 Traffic Way, Atascadero

, 5804 Traffic Way, Atascadero Cured and Cultivated , 825 Riverside Ave., No. 5, Paso Robles

, 825 Riverside Ave., No. 5, Paso Robles Don Q Restaurant , 7600 El Camino Real, Suite 5, Atascadero

, 7600 El Camino Real, Suite 5, Atascadero El Morro Deli , 601 S. 13th St., Grover Beach

, 601 S. 13th St., Grover Beach El Pollo Loco , 11982 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

, 11982 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo Five Guys Burgers and Fries , 7693 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Halfway Station , 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero

, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero Honey Girl Cafe, 14 N. Ocean Ave., Suite 122, Cayucos

The husband-and-wife team of Thomas and Chloe Fertel are the owners of Joilene Bakery, the newest addition to The Creamery Marketplace in San Luis Obispo. Joilene Bakery Instagram

House of the Rising Buns , 950 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 950 Price St., Pismo Beach Joilene Bakery , 570 Higuera St., Suite 180, San Luis Obispo

, 570 Higuera St., Suite 180, San Luis Obispo Milk In It , 858 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

, 858 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo Mo’s Pizza, 840 13th St., Paso Robles

840 13th St., Paso Robles Orange Cat Organic Cafe , 2190 Heritage Loop Road, Paso Robles

, 2190 Heritage Loop Road, Paso Robles Piazza del Pane Italian Cafe , 1144 Pine St., Paso Robles

, 1144 Pine St., Paso Robles Rancho Olivos Artisan Olive Oils , 699 Embarcadero, No. 4, Morro Bay

, 699 Embarcadero, No. 4, Morro Bay Quintessa Coffee Roasters , 1945 Front St., Oceano

, 1945 Front St., Oceano Sidewalk Cafe , 130 W. Branch St., Suite A, Arroyo Grande

, 130 W. Branch St., Suite A, Arroyo Grande The Steaming Bean , 1651 Shell Beach Road, San Luis Obispo

, 1651 Shell Beach Road, San Luis Obispo Sweet Habits Creations , 14 N. Ocean Ave., Suite 133, Cayucos

, 14 N. Ocean Ave., Suite 133, Cayucos Tacos El Viejon , 2780 Main St., Morro Bay

, 2780 Main St., Morro Bay Tacos El Primo , 609 Creston Road, Paso Robles

, 609 Creston Road, Paso Robles Tacos Valle , 635 28th St., Paso Robles

, 635 28th St., Paso Robles Withco Coffee, 570 Higuera St., Suite 190, San Luis Obispo

California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles opened in June in 2019. California Coast Beer Co.

Bars, breweries and wineries

California Coast Beer Co., Paso Robles





You can sip craft beer while sitting on a patio made out of reclaimed wood from the old Pismo Beach Pier at this brewery.

The brewery opened its doors in the old Tozzi’s Automotive building at 1346 Railroad Street in June.

Raconteur Room, Atascadero

This wine and beer bar offers live music, a vintage lounge vibe and a link to a local brewery.





Tyler and Shannon Clark, the founders and previous co-owners of Libertine Brewing Co., opened the Raconteur Room at 5840 Traffic Way in May. The space was previously home to English Rose Antiques and Collectibles.

Other bars, brewpubs and winery tasting rooms that opened in 2019 include:

Broken Earth Winery , 1650 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

, 1650 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles Hayseed and Housdon , 1122 Railroad St., Paso Robles

, 1122 Railroad St., Paso Robles Iron Oaks Winery , 1346 Railroad St., Building B, Paso Robles

, 1346 Railroad St., Building B, Paso Robles Riley Wines and Hubba Wines , 1140 Pine St., Paso Robles

, 1140 Pine St., Paso Robles Rhonedonnee Wines, 2323 Tuley Road, Suite 120, Paso Robles

Shops

Wildflower Women and Sandbox Kids, Pismo Beach

The Central Coast-based chain of upscale boutiques opened its latest luxury clothing store at 890 Price St. in February.

Owner Amber Lease started Wildflower Women in Santa Maria in 2009. The company also has locations in Los Olivos and Orcutt.

Other shops and stores that opened in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 include:

Beauty & Bling , 135 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande

, 135 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande Drift Boutique , 178 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

, 178 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach Intent , 699 Embarcadero, No. 3, Morro Bay

, 699 Embarcadero, No. 3, Morro Bay Megan’s CBD Market , 317 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

, 317 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay Orchid Alley at Something Different , 102 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

, 102 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande RoCoco Luxe Resale Boutique , 5985 Traffic Way, Atascadero

, 5985 Traffic Way, Atascadero Rogers Jewelry Co. , 720 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 720 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo This and That and Then Some , 751 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach

, 751 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach The Wandering Indian Boutique , 4210 Cloud Way, Paso Robles

, 4210 Cloud Way, Paso Robles Village Bike Shop, 107 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande

Hotels

The Agrarian Hotel, Arroyo Grande

The boutique hotel celebrated its grand opening at 325 E. Branch St. in June.

In the works since 2016, The Agrarian Hotel features 54 rooms, a heated pool and a hot tub.

La Quinta Inn & Suites San Luis Obispo by Wyndam

Formerly called The Monterey Hotel, La Quinta Inn & Suites opened at 1845 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo in May.

The hotel, developed by Andrew Firestone’s StonePark Capital in partnership with LaQuinta, features 102 rooms, a self-serve breakfast room, a fitness room and a rooftop mini-pool and jacuzzi with 360-degree views of the surrounding hills.

Other hotels that have opened so far in 2019 include:

Hotel Siri , 715 24th St., Paso Robles

, 715 24th St., Paso Robles Salty Sister at Morro Rock, 1170 Front St., Morro Bay

Other businesses

The Field of Light at Sensorio, Paso Robles

Spread over 15 acres, the glowing installation by artist Bruce Munro opened in May at 4380 Highway 46 East.

Munro brought his lightscape, which features nearly 60,000 fiber optic stemmed lights that slowly change color as visitors walk through the field, as a preview for Sensorio, an interactive garden and art attraction.