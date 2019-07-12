New Mexican bakery opens in SLO County — and everything is $2 or less

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019 New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.

A new, family-owned bakery is now open in Nipomo — and it has roots in Mexico.

Delicias de Mi Tierra was opened by husband and wife Rene and Laura Suarez at the end of June. The couple works in the shop alongside their daughter, son and son’s girlfriend.

Rene Suarez said he learned to bake as a child while working in his father’s bakery in Mexico. Many of the recipes at Delicias de Mi Tierra are passed down from Suarez’s father, and the rest are his own creation.

Delicias de Mi Tierra specializes in Mexican-style bread and sweet bread, but also sells savory food items. There are more than 25 items available, with prices ranging from 60 cents to $2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to manager Valeria Suarez said, popular items include heart-shaped cookies and colorful little conchitas, or, sweet rolls, that her dad gets creative with.

Valeria Suarez said her father is always trying new recipes so if a customer likes an item, they should take a picture and let the family know to make it again.

According to the Suarez family, the downtown bakery is self-serve. Customers bag or box their own items, which are kept in bins with tongs along the walls.

Valeria Suarez said some of the more popular items are colorful, little conchitas her dad gets creative with and heart-shaped cookies which are her grandfather’s recipe.

The bakery is open daily at 235 West Tefft St. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Sunday.

For more information, call 805-619-7069 or visit Delicias de Mi Tierra’s Facebook page.