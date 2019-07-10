New ‘beach bistro’ opens in Avila steps away from the beach — and it’s named after a dog

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019 New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.

A new eatery is open on Front Street in Avila Beach.

Louie’s at the Beach is a “beach bistro” specializing in light California cuisine, according to executive general manager Tom Mendoza.

It’s the second local restaurant owned by Nanci Bell, who opened neighboring French restaurant Blue Moon Over Avila in 2017.

Louie’s had its soft opening in late June and is expected to have a grand opening at the end of July, Mendoza said.

The eatery, located at 468 Front St. in the former Morovino Winery tasting room, offers a more “kickbacked experience” than Blue Moon Over Avila, Mendoza said.

“It’s where you can come in and order a pitcher of beer instead of a bottle of French wine,” Mendoza said.

Menu items include salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and seafood, which prices ranging from $10 to $20.

Signature dishes created by Blue Moon executive chef Steve Lucero include a lobster roll with fresh chives and the BLAT sandwich, a twist on traditional BLTs with avocado, arugula and basil pesto aioli.

The majority of the wine list is from San Luis Obispo County and local beer options include brews from Barrelhouse Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and SLO Brew.

Spanning an “intimate and comfortable” 800 square feet, Louie’s has TV screens for sports games and an antique upright piano for diners who want to attempt their “best ‘Piano Man’ impression,” Mendoza said.

According to Mendoza, Louie’s on the Beach is named after his pet beagle, Louie. A painting of the dog displayed in the cafe is by San Luis Obispo artist Jerry Scott, known for co-creating the comic strips “Baby Blues” and “Zits.”

Louie’s on the Beach is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 805-329-5666 or visit louiesatthebeach.com.