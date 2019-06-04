New organic market, restaurant has something for everyone near the SLO airport

Get a look inside the new Farmhouse Corner Market in SLO Co-owners of Farmhouse Corner Market Will and Kari Torres describe their new field-to-table restaurant and market located near the SLO County Regional Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Co-owners of Farmhouse Corner Market Will and Kari Torres describe their new field-to-table restaurant and market located near the SLO County Regional Airport.

Farmhouse Corner Market has opened in San Luis Obispo wine country near the SLO County Regional Airport, after months of planning and tenant improvements.

It opened Saturday as a “a field-to-table restaurant and organic market” at 1025 Farmhouse Lane in a 5,500-square-foot spot. It’s located off Highway 227 down the road from Tolosa Winery.

The business — co-owned by Will and Kari Torres, and Ryan and Leanne Harris — is one-half restaurant and one-half market constructed by Anderson Burton, with interior design by Shorey Architecture Design + Build.

The space is bright and open with tall windows and high, exposed ceilings.

Kari Torres called it “a cross between industrial and farmhouse with lots of colors.”

The new eatery will offer grab-and-go items, with options such as Cobb salad, rock cod sandwich, grilled Morro Bay avocado, an Edna Valley ranch beef burger, steak and pasta.

Farmhouse also offers housemade ice cream, a flower market and local artisan goods for sale.

A display of wine and other items at Farmhouse Corner Market in SLO. Nick Wilson

The restaurant has counter-service dining for breakfast and lunch, with a family-style seated dinner three nights a week beginning June 13, according to communications coordinator Andrew Gin.

Farmhouse serves beer and wine, including local products such as Field Recordings Wine from Paso Robles.

Executive chef Will Torres is a graduate of the California School of Culinary Arts in Pasadena and winner of Food & Wine’s “The Best Winery Restaurants in America” for The Restaurant at Justin Vineyards and Winery, according to the Farmhouse’s press release.

“Food has been a huge part of my life ever since I was little,” Torres said in a statement. “Sharing food with others brings me joy, and now I have a space to express my love for food and bring growth to the dining scene on the Central Coast.”

Will and Kari Torres previously ran a catering business and currently offer catering from their “tricked-out” Airstream trailer.

Farmhouse features an “amazing community, great wine and bountiful fresh ingredients,” Torres said.

The business’ hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; closed on Sundays.

For more information, go to farmhouseslo.com.