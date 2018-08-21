New market and restaurant coming to SLO’s wine country

A local catering business is planning to open a new market and restaurant down the street from several Edna Valley wineries.
Farmhouse Corner Market is currently seeking county building permits for tenant improvements at 1025 Farmhouse Lane, with plans to open a business that’s half restaurant and half market in January.
The new 5,500-square-foot business will be located down the street from Tolosa Winery and across Highway 227 from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
It will offer “grab and go“ items, including food for picnics and dinners. It will include an ice cream counter, flower market and local artisan goods for sale, said Andrew Gin, a company public relations representative.
The restaurant will be “counter service, seasonally rustic, seasonal driven dishes,” Gin said. Farmhouse Corner Market is co-owned by two couples: Will and Kari Torres, and Ryan and Leanne Harris.
Farmhouse currently operates as a catering service and a food truck in an Airstream trailer. The Torreses operate the catering services.
The company’s menu varies but has included shrimp toast, Parmesan and gruyere beignets, lamb ragu, nectarine salad, and chicken and burger dishes, among others. The businesses currently serves all of the Central Coast.
The Harrises relocated to the Central Coast from Oceanside; Will Torres has lived all over the country before coming to San Luis Obispo County; Kari Torres grew up in the South County, according to Gin.
The company’s building permit applications for its new facility are under review in the county office currently. And the company is hoping to bid for contractors for tenant improvements by the end of September with a prospective opening date sometime in January.
