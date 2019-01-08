Love ice cream and boba tea? A new scoop shop is opening in SLO

Got a sweet tooth? A new ice cream shop and teahouse is coming to San Luis Obispo.

Milk In It is expected to open at 858 Foothill Blvd., next to Golden 1 Credit Union, by the end of January, restaurant co-owner Steve Supina said. The ice cream shop and teahouse replaces Pita Pit, which closed in 2018.

Milk In It specializes in Thai-style rolled ice cream, Asian-style milk tea and boba tea.

Supina will share the ownership of the restaurant with his wife, Ying Supina, and his sister, Yui Supina, as well as Jen Nishimura.

The Supinas already own another restaurant in the Foothill Plaza shopping center: PokiRito. Yui Suspina is the manager there.

The family also owns Raku Ramen, 1308 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo, where Nishimura is the manager and a partner.

A native of Thailand, Steve Supina said his Foothill Plaza landlord asked if he was interested in opening another business within walking distance of 24 Hour Fitness, also in the same commercial strip bordering Foothill Boulevard and North Chorro Street.

Supina said he has a 3-year-old daughter who likes ice cream, and will enjoy Milk In It.

He also thought it would be a good idea to open Milk In It because of the customer base of Cal Poly and Cuesta College students, many of whom live near and commute past the center, along with local workers and families.

“This will be a different kind of business for me,” Supina said. “I’ve mostly done Japanese food, and Hawaiian food. But we’ve been making a lot of homemade ice cream for our daughter. I think this will do well because of the part of town we’re in.”

The new Milk In It restaurant is set to open in SLO later this month on Foothill Boulevard. Nick Wilson nwilson@thetribunenews.com

Over the past couple of years, San Luis Obispo has seen a spike in ice cream and sweet shops, including Roll’d Creamery on Marsh Street and Nite Creamery on Higuera Street.

While Nite Creamery uses liquid nitrogen to create its frozen treats, Roll’d Creamery makes its ice cream by mixing toppings with a liquid base that is spread onto a frozen plate and frozen, then cut and curled into rolls. Milk In It will use a similar method to produce its ice cream.

Late on Jan. 4, Supina was inside the shop renovating the interior to prepare it for the opening. He expects to hire some new employees for Milk In It, which will be staffed by a total of 11.

The Supinas’ first business in San Luis Obispo County was Raku restaurant in Grover Beach, which they have since sold, Steve Supina said.

The Supinas also run two restaurants in Goleta, including another PokiRito.

Interested in working at Milk In It? Email the Supinas at milkinit.slo@gmail.com.