Sweet treats are booming in SLO: Here's a look at what's new — and what's coming

Dessert lovers rejoice!

In recent months, we've gotten word of four new shops coming to downtown San Luis Obispo, two of which have already opened their doors. Each brings a unique approach to add to the city's dessert scene.





Here's when and where you can try some sweet new treats in San Luis Obispo.

Rolld

Rolld Ice Cream

A new and trendy treat shop, Rolld, opened on 785 Marsh St. on May 12, bringing a new shape of ice cream to SLO.

The locally owned shop uses a technique from Thailand, according to co-owner Walker Sotello. Rather than serve scoops, Rolld uses a liquid base ice cream, mixes in toppings and then spreads the mixture thin onto a frozen plate. Once frozen, the ice cream is scraped, rolled and served in a cup.

The shop also serves a variety of organic and vegan options.

Nite Creamery

Nite Creamery, another specialty ice cream shop, opened its doors on May 26 at 570 Higuera St. Similar to Rolld, Nite Creamery brings a visual aspect to the ice cream experience. The shop uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream on the spot. The technique is said to produce a thicker, creamier result because it avoids the potential of freezer burn and a grainy texture.

When the liquid nitrogen freezes the ice cream, it evaporates and creates a billow of what looks like fog.

Charisma Baxter injects liquid nitrogen into a milk base as she makes an ice cream creation at the Nite Creamery ice cream shop in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The Higuera St. location is the second Nite Creamery shop for owners Nino and Cheryl Eng. The first location opened in Santa Maria in 2017, and the couple hopes to open more locations in the future.

Downtown Donut Factory

The Downtown Donut Factory, slated to open in mid-July, will bring more variety to SLO's dessert scene. Although it is not an ice cream shop, the new doughnut factory, located on 847 Higuera St., follows suite with the made-in-front-of-you trend.

Customers will be able to customize their own doughnut on the spot by choosing from a variety of doughnut flavors, icings and toppings.

Business co-owner Josh Morrow said the shop will offer a wide variety of toppings and seasonal icing flavors to allow for creativity. Morrow said going to doughnut shops with his three children spurred the idea for a a do-it-yourself doughnut.

Negranti Creamery

An ice cream cone from Negranti Creamery, a Paso Robles-based business that will be moving into the San Luis Obsipo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch in summer 2019.

In the summer of 2019, ice cream lovers can expect yet another specialized ice cream shop to arrive in SLO.

Negranti Creamery will open a scoop shop at the San Luis Obispo Public Market on Tank Farm Road. In the meantime, customers can also find their ice cream at their Paso Robles location, local grocery stores and at their Paso Robles ice cream truck.

The creamery produces sheep's milk ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes.

The creamery's ice cream is gluten-free and lactose-intolerant-friendly, according to a news release. Alexis and Wade Negranti also produce cow's milk ice cream using milk from Cal Poly cows.