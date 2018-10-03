Craving Taqueria Santa Cruz? They’re opening a second location

If you’ve got a craving for Taqueria Santa Cruz, you’ll soon have two locations to choose from.

The Mexican restaurant is getting a second location in San Luis Obispo, according to Gonzalo Hernandez, who co-owns Taqueria Santa Cruz with his brothers Victor and Jose.

The new spot will open in about two and a half months, in mid-December, on Foothill Boulevard between Domino’s Pizza and Pokirito, Hernandez said.

The space is nearly 2,000 square feet — much larger than the original location, which opened in 2013 at 1308 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo. State records show that Taqueria Santa Cruz first received a license to sell beer and wine in 2014.

Super Nachos from Taqueria Santa Cruz in San Luis Obispo feature meat, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos. Larissa Doust The Tribune

Hernandez said he and his brothers chose the Foothill Boulevard location to be closer to students.

“We have a lot of customers here and they need more space,” he said.

The new location will employ about five people, but may have more employees as time goes on, Hernandez said. The restaurant is not currently hiring for the new location.

Taqueria Santa Cruz serves up classic Mexican dishes such as burritos, tacos, nachos and tortas. Hernandez said he and his brothers plan to have the same menu at the new location, but may add some different dishes.

