Woodstock’s Pizza reopens after major remodel — with a new center bar and gelato

The new-look Woodstock’s Pizza in San Luis Obispo is now open for business after a 17-day closure for renovations.

The restaurant, which spent $1.5 million on a major overhaul, is celebrating its grand re-opening with multiple events this week, including a community party on Thursday.

In addition to a new “Backyard Space” dining area that mimics an outdoor deck, the renovations include a new ceiling and floors, a large central bar, 28 televisions and an energy-efficient kitchen with a triple-deck oven.

“(Woodstock’s) can now produce 180 pizzas an hour, increasing its production by a third,” restaurant officials said in a statement. “There is an all-new gelato offering, with six all-natural gluten-free flavors available to eat in or to go.”

Darryl Turner serves a pizza at Woodstocks, which just completed a renovation of its dining room. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Restaurant capacity also has doubled, accommodating 369 people standing and 260 seated, better enabling groups for events such as wedding parties, corporate gatherings or student clubs.

Additionally, the restaurant is currently hiring for new positions, having doubled its staff.

The “Backyard Space” features a full indoor deck with a fireplace and picnic tables, plus drink choices that include 24 beer taps, kombucha, cold brew coffee and wine.

The reason for the remodel was to provide a better customer experience, according to owners Jeff and Laura Ambrose.

“In 2020, Woodstock’s Pizza will have been in San Luis Obispo for 40 years,” Jeff Ambrose said in a statement. “During that time, we’ve grown with the community — it’s invested in us, and we want to ensure we’re investing in the restaurant.”

Last year, Woodstock’s also donated about $200,000 to local charities, including United Blood Services and The United Way, along with many pizzas for local fundraisers and events, Laura Ambrose said.

Woodstock’s will host a community party on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. to showcase the new space, with half price pitchers of beer available.

