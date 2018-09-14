SLO’s first ‘do-it-yourself’ doughnut shop opens in downtown

Ever wanted to try your hand at making your own custom doughnut? Well, a new business has opened in downtown San Luis Obispo that’s calling itself the first “do-it-yourself” doughnut shop.

The Downtown Donut Factory, owned by Josh Morro, a city resident of the past 20 years, celebrates its grand opening Saturday.

The eatery at 847 Higuera St. — the former location of the shuttered Teaberry Frozen Yogurt Cafe — allows customers to choose their own doughnut flavor, icing, toppings and drizzle.

Customers can choose from 29 toppings, including Butterfinger, Oreo crumble, shredded coconut and gummy worms.

The Downtown Donut Factory, a new business, has opened in downtown SLO. Nick Wilson nwilson@thetribunenews.com

Drizzle layering options include caramel, butterscotch, marshmallow creme and nutella.

“I got this idea because I have three kids, and we were in L.A. trying out different doughnut shops,” Morro said. “My kids weren’t able to get the exact doughnut they wanted, and I thought, ‘You know, that would be great if you could create the exact doughnut you want at a doughnut shop.’”

Customers fill out sheets with their order. Morro said that the shop is working on development a zip-line system to pass along the requests to staff members.

The doughnuts are cooked in oil at about 370 degrees and then, fresh off the hopper, they are ready for any variety of ingredient combinations.

“This is great for kids, and you get some crazy choices. But in our test runs, even adults were going for some interesting selections,” Morro said. “One man that ordered had to have his gummy worm topping. Hey, anything goes.”

The menu at Downtown Donut Factory. Nick Wilson nwilson@thetribunenews.com

Doughnuts cost $3.95 each or $25 for a dozen.

Morro said it’s his first business, which also has Donut Factory T-shirts and hats available for purchase.

The store hours are still in flux, but Morro will start out opening from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Morro also is working on fashioning an order window that faces Higuera Street for walk-up customers, particularly those passing by at night.

