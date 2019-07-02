New thrift store opens in Cambria to benefit local church, other charities

A new thrift store is opening in Cambria, California, with proceeds from its sales benefiting Vineyard Church. ktanner@thetribunenews.com

There’s a new thrift store in Cambria, the “re.create” store at 1601 Main St.

The shop, sponsored by Vineyard Church, opened July 1. Tammy Thomas is spearheading the opening of the store. The re.create store accepts donations anytime the shop is open, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (closed Sundays and Wednesdays).

The store will offer gently used clothing, shoes, purses, housewares, kitchen tools and appliances, functional small electronics, books, records, small furniture, musical instruments, antiques, jewelry, art, frames, lamps, china, games, puzzles and more.

They cannot accept donations of: Mattresses and large furniture, such as sofas and recliners; large electronics, such as computers, printers and TVs; paint and cleaning supplies; car seats; bed pillows; large appliances; tools; toys and stuffed animals; and anything that’s soiled or not working.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Proceeds will support a number of community and countywide nonprofits and efforts, including Vineyard Foodbank Distribution (second and fourth Thursday of the month), Backpacks for Kids, the Central Coast Freedom Network and Vineyard’s own fund toward building a new church.

Tax receipts are given for donations. And Thomas said the store will be a source of supplies for the homeless. She said, “If we have what they need, we’ll give it to them.”