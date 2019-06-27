Hwy. 1 construction backed up North Coast traffic for hours. What Caltrans is doing about it

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has

Caltrans has significantly rearranged its work schedule on a Highway 1 repaving project in the Cambria-to-Harmony area, aiming to avoid another massive traffic tie-up like the one that held miles of cars in an LA-like gridlock for an hour or more Wednesday.

The revised schedule? No work will happen on the project between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. July 7, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers. And after that, all construction will be done during the overnight hours on Sundays through Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The $3.2 million project to resurface the pavement from just north of Harmony Valley Road to Cambria Pines Road, being done by Granite Construction of Santa Maria, is expected to be completed by August.

Specifics? Shivers said work will proceed as usual Thursday, including some paving in the Cambria area. Some non-paving work will be done during the day on Friday. No work will be done on Saturday, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There’ll be overnight work on Sunday and Monday night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Then work will be suspended for the rest of the July 4 holiday week. When construction resumes, it will be on the overnight schedule only, Sundays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nighttime traffic is much lighter on the All-American Road, a national scenic byway that’s such a magnet for travelers, especially in summer. Shivers said flaggers and crews have been instructed to arrange their work to make the traffic-control patterns more equitable, as alternating groups of northbound and southbound vehicles are allowed to proceed through the construction zone.

On Wednesday afternoon, according to the flurry of angst-ridden reports on social-media, many more southbound travelers were allowed to proceed at one time than were being released in the northbound lane, contributing to a backup that stretched for miles, from the southernmost stoplight (Main Street/Ardath Drive) to far south of Harmony.

There was a backup at the north end of the construction zone, too, but the delays there apparently weren’t as long. Some people said later that, with all the construction zones and roadwork being done along highways 1 and 46 and the flagger-controlled stops along the way, it had taken them one, two or even close to three hours to get from San Luis Obispo or Paso Robles to their homes in Cambria or San Simeon.