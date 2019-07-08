Restaurant News & Reviews
Habit Burger set to open its new SLO County location this week
Habit Burger opens this week in Atascadero
Atascadero’s new Habit Burger served up free hamburgers, fries and drinks for two hours on Saturday in preparation for its grand opening this week.
The restaurant, located in the 7300 block of El Camino Real, will open Wednesday, according to a sign posted on the front door.
Charlotte Lucich, director of market for The Habit Restaurants, told The Tribune in May that the restaurant will employ about 35 people.
The company did not respond to requests for comment by Monday afternoon.
The Habit fits into the fast casual restaurant segment and has a menu that’s a bit more extensive than a typical fast-food spot.
Besides burgers, it also offers tri-tip and ahi tuna sandwiches, and the sides menu includes sweet potato fries and tempura green beans.
The burger joint will share a parking lot with Med Post Urgent Care. Dynamic Development Co., a Santa Monica-based company, built both buildings. The city approved plans for the development in October 2017.
The restaurant and the clinic replaced an empty Coco’s Bakery Restaurant, which was demolished during construction.
Habit Burger has operated a location in downtown San Luis Obispo since 2011.
The Habit’s real estate manager told The Tribune in 2018 that the company would like to continue adding restaurants along Highway 101, possibly including a Paso Robles location.
The chain, which was started in Santa Barbara in 1969, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
