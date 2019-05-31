Atascadero’s new Habit Burger is almost ready — here’s when it will open

4 iconic San Luis Obispo burger joints Which now-defunct burger joints do longtime San Luis Obispo residents miss the most? Here's a look at 4 of the most-loved, long-gone hamburger restaurants in the city of SLO. Is your favorite former burger joint one of them? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Which now-defunct burger joints do longtime San Luis Obispo residents miss the most? Here's a look at 4 of the most-loved, long-gone hamburger restaurants in the city of SLO. Is your favorite former burger joint one of them?

Atascadero’s newest fast-casual restaurant will open this summer — bringing burgers and jobs to a once-vacant area.

Habit Burger Grill will open on the 7300 block of El Camino Real in late July, said Charlotte Lucich, director of marketing for The Habit Restaurants.

The restaurant will employ approximately 35 people, Lucich said.

Dynamic Development Co., a Santa Monica company, built the Habit Burger and Med Post Urgent Care facility next door. The city approved plans for the development in October 2017.

The clinic and eatery replaced a vacant Coco’s Bakery Restaurant, which was demolished during construction. The Med Post facility is currently open and will share a parking lot with Habit Burger.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in January, according to a previous Tribune story. Habit Burger has operated a San Luis Obispo location on Higuera Street since 2011.

The chain’s real estate manager told The Tribune in 2018 the company would like to continue adding restaurants along Highway 101, including possibly a Paso Robles location.