Peruvian restaurant Mistura — recently closed in Paso — now open in new location

The owners of Mama’s Meatball have completed the move of their gourmet Peruvian restaurant, Mistura, from Paso Robles to downtown San Luis Obispo.

The two restaurants owned by Italian-born Nicola Allegretta and his wife, Peruvian native Jackeline Ortiz De Zevallos-Allegretta, now operate side by side in the The Creamery Marketplace, which received a makeover last year.

The Creamery now houses several newly opened businesses, including Nite Creamery, Joliene Bakery and SeaBreeze Cupcakes.

Mistura, which features chicken, pork, fish, beef and ceviche dishes (fresh fish marinaded in citrus juice), opened two weeks ago, Allegretta said.

Nicola Allegretta, co-owner of Mistura, at his new restaurant in SLO. Nick Wilson

The restaurant, which draws from Peru’s multi-ethnic culture, combining indigenous and foreign influences, operated in Paso Robles adjascent to the River Oaks Golf Course pro shop for about four-and-a-half years.

Peruvian meals come from Incan, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Europeans and Middle Eastern inspirations, Allegretta said.

“It’s very multi-ethnical and so you can pretty much find everything from seafood, meat, past to stir fry,” Allegretta said. “It has a lot of variety.”

The restaurant, which seats about 120 and offers wine and beer, is open for lunch and dinner seven days per week in the space where Foremost formerly operated at 570 Higuera St. Foremost closed Aug. 30, 2018.

Mistura will also feature a private chef’s table that will offer personal interaction with the chef. Allegretta said the restaurant can share some staffing resources with Mama’s Meatballs, located next door.

Business hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and dinner is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.