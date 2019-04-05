Peruvian restaurant Mistura is closing in Paso Robles — but it’s moving to a new location

Nicola Allegretta, executive chef at Mistura, is relocating the restaurant from Paso Robles to San Luis Obispo.

Mistura in Paso Robles will be closing within the next two months and reopening in a new San Luis Obispo location inside The Creamery Marketplace.

The restaurant specializing in Peruvian cuisine was launched in November 2014 by the husband-and-wife team of Italian-born chef Nicola Allegretta and Peruvian native Jackeline Ortiz De Zevallos-Allegretta.

The couple is planning to open next door to their longtime SLO restaurant Mama’s Meatball at 570 Higuera St. Mistura will fill the space formerly occupied by Foremost Wine Co., which closed in August.

The plan is to open Mistura sometime in May with a similar menu as the Paso Robles location, but with a “little bit more sophistication,” Allegretta said.

“It will be much of the same menu, but with a few new items,” Allegretta said.

The Paso Robles restaurant is located at 700 Club House Drive adjacent to the River Oaks Golf Course pro shop near Cuesta College’s North County campus — and will remain open until shortly before the opening of the SLO location, he said.

Lomo Saltado, free-range natural top sirloin strips stirred fried with organic fresh tomatoes, red onions, Peruvian spices, aji amarillo, soy sauce, potatoes, parsley served with Peruvian White Rice.

The reason for the move to SLO is to consolidate the family’s business locations in one place, and because the Allegretta family recently moved to SLO about six months ago.

“Our kids go to school here, and it was getting difficult to make the trip every day between SLO and Paso Robles,” Allegretta said. “It gets pretty tiring. It’s a lot work managing the ordering.”

The new SLO restaurant, which includes about 120 seats, will serve wine and beer and be open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on weekends.

Another vision of the owners is to include a chef’s table with a seven-to-10 course meal.

“We’re focused on serving a lot of natural, organic sustainable foods,” Allegretta said. “Those include free-range meats.”

Some of the restaurant’s dishes include lomo saltado (filet mignon strips), seared sushi grade ahi tuna, homemade raviolis and ceviche. Main courses cost between $30 and $45 on the current menu.

Nicola Allegretta, co-owner and chef at Mama’s Meatball, prepares the Ravioli di Zucca. Joe Johnston The Tribune

The SLO space is currently undergoing some minor remodeling, which includes painting and updating its front, but Allegretta said that Foremost’s set-up is mostly usable as is.

Allegretta said the staff of about 18 to 20 will include some of the Paso Robles location employees, some from Mama’s Meatball and a “few new hires.”

Mistura will be joining a 26,500-square-foot retail center complex that was newly expanded and renovated over the past couple of years to add new commercial tenant spaces.

Businesses that have filled the new spaces include: Nite Creamery, Seabreeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, Cider Bar SLO and WithCo Coffee. Jolene Bakery is coming soon, according to the Creamery website.

Longtime Creamery businesses include: Goshi’s, Mama’s Meatball and Spike’s Pub.

The Allegrettas previously had considered giving up their restaurant through an essay contest, but decided to hold on to the business.