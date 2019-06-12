These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in May

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

From fresh mice droppings to employee hand-washing sinks with no soap or hot water, county health inspectors documented several code violations in restaurants across San Luis Obispo County in May.

Each month, the county Public Health Department conducts surprise visits at eateries and produces reports about what inspectors find. Here, The Tribune has analyzed the data to create a list of cafes and restaurants that scored the highest and the lowest.

While these restaurants weren’t always the lowest scoring, rodent droppings were observed in May at Broadway Bagel & Coffee Co. in Arroyo Grande, Burrito Loco in Arroyo Grande and The Avila Market in Avila Beach.

All information in this report was obtained in April through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity and reflect the condition of the restaurant at the time of the inspection. For this list, all inspections occurred in the month of May.

Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar at EatSafeSLO.org.

Lowest rated restaurants

Courthouse Cafeteria (Neighborhood Neighbors Food, Inc.), 1050 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 23.5



Notes: County health inspectors observed multiple repeat violations, including the use of cutting boards showing deep cuts and stains and excessive soil and mold growth in the floor sink in the customer area. Observed no hand soap available in the facility. Inspection demonstrated a lack of knowledge in the facility on multiple food safety requirements.

Thomas Hill Organics, 1305 Park St., Paso Robles



Points lost: 19.5



Notes: Health inspectors found food employees unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge practices. Food is not being cooled properly. Recommend cleaning floors and walls under cook line, install secondary thermometers in refrigerator systems, clean and sanitize and replace light in hood system.

Aisuru, 1023 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 18.5



Notes: Health inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Facility is in need of detail cleaning. A working spatula was observed stored in the greasy vent of the fryer. Matinain hand towel dispensers stocked at all times.

Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 16.5



Notes: Health inspectors observed the water heater for the outdoor hand sink was not functioning and there was no hand soap available. No sanitizer in bar sink. Multiple repeat violations.

Kazoku Sushi Inc., 3830 Broad St. #1, San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 16



Notes: Health inspectors observed the facility appears clean and well maintained, but has repeat violations that need correction. Dispenser at hand sink in kitchen out of paper towels. Keep a log of PH of sushi rice. Repeat violations.

Mother’s Tavern, 725 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 15.5



Notes: Health inspectors observed no dedicated hand washing sink or supplies at the upstairs bar. Facility in need of detailed clean, excessive soil, grease, and debris were observed on surfaces throughout kitchen and storage area. Significant floor and wall damage observed. Multiple repeat violations.

Burrito Loco, 2808 S. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande



Reinspection



Notes: Health inspectors observed new fresh mice dropping underneath soda machine cabinet. Manager showed proofs of pest control service. Hand washing sink at food preparation without single use paper towels. Repeat violations.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 (of 100) due to violations.

Broadway Bagel & Coffee Co. , 1259 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1259 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande Carl’s Jr. , 2725 Black Oak Drive, Paso Robles

, 2725 Black Oak Drive, Paso Robles Corona’s Mexican Restaurant , 1263 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande

, 1263 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande David’s Kitchen , 9975 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 9975 El Camino Real, Atascadero Eureka! SLO , 1141 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

, 1141 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo Good Ol’ Burgers , 1145 24th St. Suite A, Paso Robles

, 1145 24th St. Suite A, Paso Robles Le Petit Paris , 746 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 746 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Oak Pass Cafe , 725 13th St., Paso Robles

, 725 13th St., Paso Robles Papis Tacos Y Gorditas , 1401 Park St., Suite 1, Paso Robles

, 1401 Park St., Suite 1, Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre Concessions, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received San Luis Obispo County’s Award of Excellence with a score of 100 with no violations.

Bru Coffee House , 5760 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 5760 El Camino Real, Atascadero Cantinas on Park , 1242 Park Street, Paso Robles

In & Out Burger , 1170 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

McDonalds , 2715 Black Oak Drive, Paso Robles

Nutrition 101 , 8240 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 8240 El Camino Real, Atascadero Pi Whole Pizzeria , 330 W. Tefft St., Suite C, Nipomo

Santa Maria Raceway , 1900 Hutton Road, Nipomo

Starbucks Coffee , 1211 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande

, 1211 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande Starbucks Coffee , 925 El Camino Real, Atascadero

These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.

Stein’s BBQ Company , 1240 Park St., Paso Robles

, 1240 Park St., Paso Robles Del’s Pizzeria , 1101 Price St. Suite 100, Pismo Beach

, 1101 Price St. Suite 100, Pismo Beach Poke Chef , 1405 Spring St., No. 101, Paso Robles

, 1405 Spring St., No. 101, Paso Robles Pizza Hut , 518 Spring St., Paso Robles

, 518 Spring St., Paso Robles Kon Tiki Inn , 1621 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 1621 Price St., Pismo Beach Masterpiece Hotel , 1206 Main St., Morro Bay

, 1206 Main St., Morro Bay Las Brisas , 1299 Briarwood Drive, San Luis Obispo

, 1299 Briarwood Drive, San Luis Obispo Quality Suites , 1631 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 1631 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Ravine Waterpark Concession, 2301 Airport Road, Paso Robles

These restaurants had no or minimal violations and were approved to open.