These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in May
How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County
From fresh mice droppings to employee hand-washing sinks with no soap or hot water, county health inspectors documented several code violations in restaurants across San Luis Obispo County in May.
Each month, the county Public Health Department conducts surprise visits at eateries and produces reports about what inspectors find. Here, The Tribune has analyzed the data to create a list of cafes and restaurants that scored the highest and the lowest.
While these restaurants weren’t always the lowest scoring, rodent droppings were observed in May at Broadway Bagel & Coffee Co. in Arroyo Grande, Burrito Loco in Arroyo Grande and The Avila Market in Avila Beach.
All information in this report was obtained in April through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity and reflect the condition of the restaurant at the time of the inspection. For this list, all inspections occurred in the month of May.
Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar at EatSafeSLO.org.
Lowest rated restaurants
Courthouse Cafeteria (Neighborhood Neighbors Food, Inc.), 1050 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 23.5
Notes: County health inspectors observed multiple repeat violations, including the use of cutting boards showing deep cuts and stains and excessive soil and mold growth in the floor sink in the customer area. Observed no hand soap available in the facility. Inspection demonstrated a lack of knowledge in the facility on multiple food safety requirements.
Thomas Hill Organics, 1305 Park St., Paso Robles
Points lost: 19.5
Notes: Health inspectors found food employees unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge practices. Food is not being cooled properly. Recommend cleaning floors and walls under cook line, install secondary thermometers in refrigerator systems, clean and sanitize and replace light in hood system.
Aisuru, 1023 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 18.5
Notes: Health inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Facility is in need of detail cleaning. A working spatula was observed stored in the greasy vent of the fryer. Matinain hand towel dispensers stocked at all times.
Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 16.5
Notes: Health inspectors observed the water heater for the outdoor hand sink was not functioning and there was no hand soap available. No sanitizer in bar sink. Multiple repeat violations.
Kazoku Sushi Inc., 3830 Broad St. #1, San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 16
Notes: Health inspectors observed the facility appears clean and well maintained, but has repeat violations that need correction. Dispenser at hand sink in kitchen out of paper towels. Keep a log of PH of sushi rice. Repeat violations.
Mother’s Tavern, 725 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Health inspectors observed no dedicated hand washing sink or supplies at the upstairs bar. Facility in need of detailed clean, excessive soil, grease, and debris were observed on surfaces throughout kitchen and storage area. Significant floor and wall damage observed. Multiple repeat violations.
Burrito Loco, 2808 S. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande
Reinspection
Notes: Health inspectors observed new fresh mice dropping underneath soda machine cabinet. Manager showed proofs of pest control service. Hand washing sink at food preparation without single use paper towels. Repeat violations.
These restaurants also received scores below 90 (of 100) due to violations.
- Broadway Bagel & Coffee Co., 1259 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
- Carl’s Jr., 2725 Black Oak Drive, Paso Robles
- Corona’s Mexican Restaurant, 1263 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande
- David’s Kitchen, 9975 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Eureka! SLO, 1141 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Good Ol’ Burgers, 1145 24th St. Suite A, Paso Robles
- Le Petit Paris, 746 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Oak Pass Cafe, 725 13th St., Paso Robles
- Papis Tacos Y Gorditas, 1401 Park St., Suite 1, Paso Robles
- Vina Robles Amphitheatre Concessions, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
Highest rated restaurants
These restaurants received San Luis Obispo County’s Award of Excellence with a score of 100 with no violations.
- Bru Coffee House, 5760 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Cantinas on Park, 1242 Park Street, Paso Robles
In & Out Burger, 1170 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
McDonalds, 2715 Black Oak Drive, Paso Robles
- Nutrition 101, 8240 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Pi Whole Pizzeria, 330 W. Tefft St., Suite C, Nipomo
Santa Maria Raceway, 1900 Hutton Road, Nipomo
- Starbucks Coffee, 1211 E. Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande
- Starbucks Coffee, 925 El Camino Real, Atascadero
These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.
- Stein’s BBQ Company, 1240 Park St., Paso Robles
- Del’s Pizzeria, 1101 Price St. Suite 100, Pismo Beach
- Poke Chef, 1405 Spring St., No. 101, Paso Robles
- Pizza Hut, 518 Spring St., Paso Robles
- Kon Tiki Inn, 1621 Price St., Pismo Beach
- Masterpiece Hotel, 1206 Main St., Morro Bay
- Las Brisas, 1299 Briarwood Drive, San Luis Obispo
- Quality Suites, 1631 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
- Ravine Waterpark Concession, 2301 Airport Road, Paso Robles
These restaurants had no or minimal violations and were approved to open.
- El Morro Deli, 601 S. 13th St., Grover Beach
- Francisco’s Country Country Kitchen, 1488 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
- Mistura Restaurant, 570 Higuera St. Suite 105, San Luis Obispo
- 1865 Craft House & Kitchen, 1865 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
- Beachin Biscuits, 783 Price St., Pismo Beach
