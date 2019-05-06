Pismo Beach’s newest downtown hotel is almost done — and it’s hiring

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently.

A brand-new hotel is opening soon in downtown Pismo Beach, and it’s looking for workers.

Vespera on Ocean is expected to open in the summer, according to a news release.

A career fair will be held Wednesday to staff the new 124-room hotel. According to the release, the company is looking for candidates for all positions, including front desk workers, housekeeping, restaurant and bar servers, kitchen and banquet staff, laundry workers and an engineer.

The new hotel is owned by Nexus Development, though it is operated and maintained by Marriott International's Autograph Collection luxury hotel chain, according to the release.





The project was approved in 2015 under the name BeachWalk Resort, though that name has since changed. Nexus Development broke ground on the project in November 2018.

The hotel will feature a 1,900 square-foot ballroom with room for up to 190 guests, the Somerset Grill restaurant, a pool and an event lawn with fire pits.

It’s located at 147 Stimson Ave., near the Inn at the Pier, which opened in November 2017.

Because the hotel is still under construction, the job fair will be held at 555 Cypress Ave. in Pismo Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Job seekers should bring resumés and be ready to fill out applications and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

For more information on the available job openings, visit https://www.hospitalityonline.com/vespera-on-ocean/jobs . Applications will also be accepted online through the same website for those not available to attend the job fair.