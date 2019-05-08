Here’s what’s replacing The Gap store in downtown San Luis Obispo

Athleta, a clothing store, will move into the former location of The Gap in downtown San Luis Obispo.

A new clothing store is moving into the commercial space vacated by The Gap in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The Gap is being replaced by Athleta, a women’s workout wear brand also owned and operated by The Gap company.

While an opening date for the new store at 879 Higuera St. hasn’t been announced, a representative of the property’s landlord, Jamestown, confirmed that Athleta is moving in.

“We’re so excited,” said Therese Cron, Jamestown’s West Coast regional leasing director, wrote in an email on Friday. “I would assume, based on prior dialogue, that they will announce something by the end of May.”

Representatives from The Gap and Athleta didn’t respond Tuesday to emailed requests for comment.

Workers including painters were at the Higuera Street site on Tuesday completing renovations. The store is located directly across from Ross Dress for Less in the city’s downtown core.

The Gap company has closed hundreds of its namesake stores nationwide over the past couple of years, shuttering its San Luis Obispo location in January.

But since acquiring Athleta in 2008, The Gap has focused its energy on the brand, described as as a business “growth engine,” and its Old Navy stores.

Athleta offers a variety of swimwear, sweatshirts, tights, dresses and rompers, as well as jackets and shoes. Its sportwear offerings include tennis, dance, gym and soccer outfits.

The Gap company was founded in 1969 in San Francisco, making it 50 years old in August.