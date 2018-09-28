A new luxury women’s boutique is coming to Pismo Beach

Wildflower Women and Sandbox Kids, a chain of upscale boutiques with locations in Santa Maria and Los Olivos, is opening a third location in Pismo Beach.

“The Pismo spot presented itself and I thought, ‘I’m going to go for it,’ ” owner Amber Lease said of the new store, located at 890 Price Street. “And our customers are eager — we keep getting calls and emails about it.”

Lease started Wildflower Women and Sandbox Kids in the Santa Maria Town Center in 2009. Coming from a retail background, she said she wanted to open a shop that creates “simplicity for on-the-go women.”

“I grew up in retail, so retail was second nature to me,” Lease said. “When I opened it, I really wanted to go more into the fashion side.”

A few years later, Lease opened her second location in Los Olivos, and has since built a loyal customer following.

Wildflower Women and Sandbox Kids focuses on simple, timeless classics, she said, with premium denim brands such as 7 for All Mankind, Hudson and Paige; athleisure brands like Hardtail and shoes and accessories from Frye, Hobo and Amsterdam Heritage, among other brands.

The store also features children’s clothing from brands such as Joe’s Jeans, Splendid Littles, Charlie Rocket and Mayoral.

When the Pismo beach location opens, Lease also plans to add girls’ clothing in sizes 7 to 14 to the inventory at all three of her stores.

“Basically you will be able to go all the way from newborn to adult,” she said.

Lease said she feels Pismo Beach is a good fit for Wildflower Women and Sandbox Kids because it has a “nice mix of locals and tourists.” It’ll also satisfy her South County customers, who have long been clamoring for a store in their neck of the woods, she said.

“It’’s been requested over and over,” Lease said. “I always said if the location is right, then we will go for it. Then they found me the location, so here we are.”

Lease is currently awaiting building permits from the city for some minor renovations of the space, which was previously an office building.

If all goes as planned, the store will be ready to open in November, she said.

