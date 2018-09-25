Need to make a Target run? This app lets you to shop without leaving your home

San Luis Obispo County has had online grocery delivery services for about a year — but now we’re getting one that delivers from Target.

The county has had Instacart, an online grocery shopping service, since September of last year and food delivery service UberEATS since December. Instacart allows users to order groceries from Ralphs, Costco, CVS, Petco, Smart & Final, BevMo!, Vons and Food 4 Less.

Shipt, an online ordering company, is similar to Instacart in that it will deliver groceries to your house from Vons, CVS and Ralphs, but unlike Instacart, Shipt will bring you Target goods as well— including beer, wine, and almost anything else you can think of.

The exceptions are clothing and furniture, though Shipt spokeswoman Julie Coop said in an email that Shipt members will be able to order “almost all product categories” by the end of 2019.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Shipt is currently expanding throughout California and plans to hire about 500 people on the Central Coast to support the new service, Coop said.

People can download the Shipt app for free or visit Shipt.com to order items, but only members will be able to use the app to get groceries delivered, Coop said.

The app itself is divided into sections “much like the aisles of a grocery store,” Coop said, and customers can shop by category or by looking for specific items. Once you’ve chosen your items, a shopper will go through the store and gather the items, bag them and deliver them.

If you can’t find something you want in the app, there’s a special feature available to request the item, Coop said. If it’s out of stock or unavailable, the shopper can contact you.

The app also allows members to pay for their order, choose a one-hour delivery window and note preferences, Coop said.

If you’re a Shipt member, you get free unlimited delivery on orders that cost more than $35, Coop said. Non-members pay a $7 delivery fee.

Membership costs $99 annually, but the company is offering discounted rates of $49 to people who sign up before Shipt launches in SLO County.

Shipt will be available in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and Grover Beach on Oct. 9. The company is hiring, and applications can be found at Shipt.com under “Get Paid to Shop.”

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal