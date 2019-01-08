Sprouts is opening soon in SLO — likely this spring

Sprouts Farmers Market is getting closer to opening in San Luis Obispo.

Company spokesman Diego Romero said Tuesday that the grocery store chain plans to open a local supermarket “early in the second quarter,” which lasts from April 1 to June 30. The store will be located in the SLO Promenade shopping center off Madonna Road, The Tribune reported in May.

An opening date has not yet been announced, Romero said.

Romero said “there’s a good handful” of San Luis Obispo department and store manager positions open on Sprouts’ website at sprouts.com/careers.

More positions will be announced once the company announces the store’s grand opening date, Romero said. Hiring typically starts about 3 months before the store opens, he said.

The company plans to hire for a total of about 140 positions in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo location is one of nine Sprouts stores set to open in the second quarter of 2019, including stores in Louisiana, New Jersey and Florida.

Sprouts is moving into SLO Promenade space formerly occupied by clothing store Forever 21.