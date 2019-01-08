Business

Sprouts is opening soon in SLO — likely this spring

By Gabby Ferreira

January 08, 2019 10:16 AM

Here’s how the new Sprouts home-delivery system for groceries works

Sprouts Farmers Market expands its home-delivery system to Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville and Citrus Heights, bringing groceries to your door within two hours of ordering.
By
Up Next
Sprouts Farmers Market expands its home-delivery system to Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville and Citrus Heights, bringing groceries to your door within two hours of ordering.
By

Sprouts Farmers Market is getting closer to opening in San Luis Obispo.

Company spokesman Diego Romero said Tuesday that the grocery store chain plans to open a local supermarket “early in the second quarter,” which lasts from April 1 to June 30. The store will be located in the SLO Promenade shopping center off Madonna Road, The Tribune reported in May.

An opening date has not yet been announced, Romero said.

Romero said “there’s a good handful” of San Luis Obispo department and store manager positions open on Sprouts’ website at sprouts.com/careers.

More positions will be announced once the company announces the store’s grand opening date, Romero said. Hiring typically starts about 3 months before the store opens, he said.

The company plans to hire for a total of about 140 positions in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo location is one of nine Sprouts stores set to open in the second quarter of 2019, including stores in Louisiana, New Jersey and Florida.

Sprouts is moving into SLO Promenade space formerly occupied by clothing store Forever 21.

The new Aldi grocery store welcomed customers at its grand opening on Thursday, November, 8, 2018. The store is located on East Grand Avenue store is in the former Cookie Crock location.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

business

business

business

business

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  