Get a look inside the new Aldi grocery store in Arroyo Grande

Aldi just opened in Arroyo Grande. Here’s your first look at the new grocery store

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

November 08, 2018 11:08 AM

German discount supermarket chain Aldi opened in Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

The new store at 1221 E. Grand Avenue held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., complete with gift card giveaways and a drawing for free produce for a year.

The new Arroyo Grande location is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores around the United States by the end of 2022. The German discount food company currently operates more than 1,800 stores in the United States, serving roughly 40 million customers each month.

“We operate a very simple operation, but in a beautiful store,” said Tom Cindel, Aldi group director of operations and logistics. “What you’re really going to notice is the more you shop at Aldi, you’re going to save a lot of money.”

This is the first Aldi to open in San Luis Obispo County, though there are plans to potentially open one in San Luis Obispo in the future.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

