Arroyo Grande could get new grocery store, 24-hour gym in old Kmart spot

The Arroyo Grande Kmart building has sat vacant since the company went under in April, but big changes could soon be coming to the aging complex.

The building’s new owner, listed on the county’s property information website as Orradre Ranch A Ca Ltd Ptp Etal, has applied to separate the 82,500-square-foot property into a 16,500-square-foot 24-hour fitness facility and 20,500-square-foot grocery store.

The city’s Architectural Review Committee is scheduled to discuss the changes at its next meeting Aug. 20. The application does not specify what grocery store or fitness center could be coming to the space.

According to the application, the building’s existing garden space would be renovated to be part of the 24-hour gym. They would also add a 50-foot freeway sign.

The new owner will also later pursue plans to add new retail spaces in the remaining 50,000 square feet of the building.

City representatives were not available Thursday to provide more details on the proposed project.

If approved, this would be the third grocery store project in Arroyo Grande since Haggen left in 2015, leaving residents with the choice of going to smaller outfits like Trader Joe’s or Smart & Final, or venturing outside of the city for their grocery needs.

In 2016, Food For Less announced it was going into that vacant building. More recently, discount food store Aldi signed a lease for the former Cookie Crock space, just under 24,000 square feet at the renovated shopping center at Elm and Grand.

