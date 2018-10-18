Aldi grocery store sets opening date for Arroyo Grande

German discount supermarket chain Aldi has set an opening date for its new grocery store in Arroyo Grande.

The store at 1221 E. Grand Avenue will open Nov. 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m., according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Gift cards will be available to the first 100 customers that day, the news release said. Shoppers will be able to sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a year’s supply of produce.

The grocery store’s normal operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Aldi is filling the anchor spot left when the Cookie Crock grocery store closed in 2014.

Since 2014, the shopping center at the intersection of Elm Street and Grand Avenue has undergone a massive transformation, adding a drive-through Starbucks, Five Guys, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Arroyo Grande Bakery.

Taking care of business Want the best and latest in local business news? From jobs to wineries to restaurants to clothing, we’ve got the SLO County business scene covered.



If you're a business junkie, help support what we do. Subscribe today with our 99-cent offer to ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe

The new 24,000-square-foot supermarket will go into the large, newly renovated building anchoring that shopping center.

The new Arroyo Grande location is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores around the United States by the end of 2022. The German discount food company currently operates more than 1,800 stores in the United States, serving roughly 40 million customers each month.

Aldi stores are known for providing a no-frills shopping experience.

“Aldi stores look and feel different, and that’s by design. Our shopping experience was created to make life easier for our customers,” said Tom Cindel, Aldi’s Moreno Valley Division group director of operations and logistics. “Our exclusive and streamlined selection gives you the food you need at the prices you want, including hot new trends and healthy-living options.”

Similar to its sister company, Trader Joe’s, Aldi carries a streamlined selection of grocery and household goods — most marketed under its own brand. The supermarket chain also charges a quarter for grocery cart rentals and asks customers to bag their own groceries.

The brand prides itself on offering “random items on purpose” — such as rain boots in the spring or Dutch ovens near Thanksgiving, according to the news release.

In April, an Aldi representative said the company had signed a letter of intent for a spot in San Luis Obispo, at a new shopping center at Tank Farm Road and Broad Street as well.

It is unclear where that potential location is in terms of development, as Aldi representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.