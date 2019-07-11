An NFL star will greet customers at the grand opening of a SLO ‘exotic’ burger restaurant

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019 New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.

A new exotic food restaurant that serves bison and ostrich burgers opens next week in downtown San Luis Obispo, and an NFL star will be a part of the festivities.

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara will be on hand to meet and greet visitors at the grand opening July 18 of Burger Village at 686 Higuera St. in the space formerly occupied by Natural Cafe.

The first 100 customers will receive an autographed poster of Amukamara, said Nick Yadav, chief executive officer of the restaurant’s parent company. Amukamara became a fan of the restaurant when he frequented its Brooklyn location while playing for the New York Giants and signed on to become brand ambassador for the company last year, according to restaurantnews.com.

“People are very excited to check out (the restaurant) once we open,” Yadav said in an email. “We are getting inquiries pretty much every day.”

The New York-based restaurant chain started by four Long Island brothers — Sam, Nick, Vick and Ravi Yadav — is seeking to expand to locations nationwide.

An Instagram image of Burger Village, which has restaurants in New York.

And the San Luis Obispo spot will be the first outside of New York, where the business is also adding two new locations.

Yadav said the eatery strives to serve organic, all natural, antibiotics and hormone free products, and it features a range of burger options, including elk, salmon, lamb, bison, ostrich, and black bean and veggie burgers.

The price range for burgers is from $8 to $13, and customers can choose from a variety of pairing sauces to enhance flavor.

Yadav said the eatery will keep essentially the same menu in SLO that it has in New York.

“We are going to create about 30 to 40 new jobs, and we are very thankful to the SLO community for giving us the chance to do the business,” Yadav said.