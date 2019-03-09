Restaurant News & Reviews

Ostrich, elk and bison on the menu at incoming burger spot in downtown SLO

By Nick Wilson

March 09, 2019

A new burger joint that features organic and exotic foods such as ostrich and bison is moving into downtown San Luis Obispo.

Burger Village, which has three current locations in the state of New York, will open this summer in the space where Natural Cafe used to operate at 698 Higuera St.

The restaurant chain started by four Long Island brothers is seeking to expand to locations nationwide, and the San Luis Obispo spot will be the first outside of New York, where the business is also adding two new locations.

“We’re all about organic and exotic products,” said Nick Yadav, chief executive officer of the company. “We even have a plant-based, vegan burgers that taste a lot like meat.”

Some of the items on the menu include the boar burger, elk burger, lamb burger and salmon burger. The price range for burgers is from $8 to $13, and customers can choose from a variety of pairing sauces to enhance the flavor.

Yadav said the eatery will keep essentially the same menu in SLO that it has in New York.

“We strive to serve organic, all natural, antibiotics and hormone free products in the form of juicy burgers, fresh hand cut fries, salads, soups, shakes and other beverages along with delicious desserts,” the restaurant’s website states. “We believe that organic is sustainable and will always be.”

Screen Shot 2019-03-09 at 10.04.50 AM.png
An Instagram image of Burger Village, which has restaurants in New York. A new Burger Village is coming to SLO with plans to open at 698 Higuera St. in the summer.
Burger Village

An ambassador for the brand, National Football League player, Prince Amukamara of the Chicago Bears, will be present for the SLO opening, which is expected in late June or early July, Yadav said.

The business also will hire an estimated 40 to 50 new employees closer to the opening date.

Burger Village will break ground on remodels to the space on Thursday, and renovations are expected to take about three months before the eatery can open.

