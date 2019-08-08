This Paso winery just opened a new Templeton tasting room — in a 1920s farmhouse

How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting.

Paso Robles winery Fableist Wine Co. has opened a second tasting room in a familiar spot — the former tasting room of Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery.

The tasting room opened at 5036 S El Pomar Road in Templeton in early June.

Pomar Junction closed its tasting room at the location in March after 10 years, but the business continues to make wine.

Fabelist Wine Co. started in Paso Robles in 2014, opening a tasting room at 3005A Limestone Way in 2016. The winery shares a building in the popular Tin City complex with Tin City Cider Co.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Each of Fableist’s wines is inspired by a different story from Aesop’s Fables, ancient Greek tales known for their morality lessons.

Cal Poly graduates and Fableist owners Curt Schalchlin and Andrew Jones said their company fits the atmosphere of the new tasting room, which is located in a quaint, 1920s-era farmhouse.

“We focused on the idea of ‘Welcome to our home.’ We want everyone to feel like our house guest,” Schalchlin said. “It’s more us. It fits with the beauty of Paso — welcoming, not stuffy, as opposed to fancy Napa tasting rooms.”

The Templeton tasting room is designed to have a home-like quality. In place of a bar there are tables and nooks to sit in.

Fabelist has continue the tradition of weekly concerts started by Pomar Junction. The Train Wreck Friday series, held the first and third Friday of every month, features live music, dancing and food vendors at the tasting room.

Fableist’s Templeton tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tastings are $15 per person.

For more information, visit 805-246-1431 or fableistwine.com.