This Paso Robles winery just won Winery of the Year — for the second time

A look at Halter Ranch Vineyard’s earth-friendly practices Halter Ranch Vineyard in Paso Robles was recently honored at the California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards. Here's a look at how Halter Ranch strives to protect the environment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Halter Ranch Vineyard in Paso Robles was recently honored at the California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards. Here's a look at how Halter Ranch strives to protect the environment.

Paso Robles wineries continue to dominate the California Mid-State Fair’s annual wine competition.

Halter Ranch Vineyard came out on top in the Central Coast Wine Competition, winning its second Winery of the Year award on Friday.

“Since Hansjörg Wyss purchased the property in 2000, the team has worked diligently to be leaders in sustainability, and stay at the forefront of modern vineyard and winemaking practices,” Kevin Sass, Halter Ranch’s winemaker, said in a news release. “This focus has enabled us to create solid and consistent wines and win this incredible honor twice in the last three years, it means even more to be recognized by our peers in our own backyard.”

Wyss, a Swiss entrepreneur, has owned the west Paso Robles vineyard since 2000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In June, he was honored as National Geographic’s Philanthropist of the Year for his global conservation efforts.

Halter Ranch also took home the prestigious Winery of the Year award in 2017.

Halter Ranch isn’t the only two-time Winery of the Year winner in the history of the awards. Cass Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles earned the prestigious award in 2015 and 2018.

Since 2011, a Paso Robles winery has taken home the honor every year but one. Hearst Ranch Winery won Winery of the Year in 2011.

More than 800 wines from 165 wineries were entered in the 17th annual Central Coast Wine Competition, a collaboration of six California fairs.

A total of 233 gold medals were given out, according to competition organizers. Winners hail from Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

All 10 Halter Ranch wines entered received medals, the release said, including five double gold medals and three gold medals. The Paso Robles winery earned honors for best red wine for its 2016 Ancestor, a Bordeaux blend, and best pink wine for its 2018 Rose.

Other winning wineries included Solis Winery of Gilroy, which won best of show and best white wine; Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in Arroyo Grande, which won best sparkling wine, and Glunz Family Winery & Cellars in Paso Robles, which won best dessert wine.