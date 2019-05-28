Paso Robles is ‘one of the most exciting places’ for California wine, magazine says

See mountaintop Daou Vineyard and Winery in Paso from the air Check out drone footage of Daou Winery and Vineyard as co-owner Georges Daou talks about the keys to success at their mountaintop location west of Paso Robles, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out drone footage of Daou Winery and Vineyard as co-owner Georges Daou talks about the keys to success at their mountaintop location west of Paso Robles, California.

The accolades keep rolling in for Paso Robles.

The North County city was recently profiled as a must-visit destination for wine lovers and one of the most exciting places for wine in California by Wine Spectator magazine.

Paso Robles will be getting an 11-page spread in the publication’s June 30 issue.

In that issue, the magazine praises Paso Robles’ “great wine, delicious food, luxury digs and small town charm,” according to a news release from the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paso Robles “is no longer in the middle of wine’s nowhere,” Wine Spectator says, noting that the area sees more than a million visitors each year. Meanwhile, the number of wineries in the area has exploded from less than 20 to more than 200 in the span of about 30 years, the magazine says.

“Much of Paso’s charm comes from its cowboy roots and rustic vibe,” Wine Spectator says.

Wineries mentioned by the magazine include Daou Vineyards and Winery, Herman Story Wines, Tablas Creek Vineyard and Linne Calodo.

Other local stops that get shout-outs include the Tin City complex and restaurants including Fish Gaucho, Hatch Rotisserie & Bar and Thomas Hill Organics.

“We’ve known for a long while how special Paso is, but to have one of the world’s foremost wine magazines declare our region one of the most exciting in California is thrilling, and a boon for the community,” Joel Peterson, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance executive director, said in the news release.

The Wine Spectator shout-out is just the most recent recognition for Paso Robles, which has been racking up a steadily growing list.

In early May, luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report hailed Paso Robles as “one of the state’s best sources for Bordeaux-style wine,” singling out Daou and Tablas Creek for praise.

Also in May, Forbes magazine listed four local wineries — including Allegretto Vineyard Resort and Bodega de Edgar — as essential destinations.

Vintages from two Paso Robles wineries — Villa Creek Cellars and Paix Sur Terre — landed on Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Top 100 Wines of 2018 list. Another magazine, Wine & Spirits, included wines from Kukkula and Tablas Creek in Paso Robles on its list of 2018’s best bottles.