These 4 Paso Robles wineries are listed as ‘essential’ destinations by Forbes

Four Paso Robles wineries have been named as essential wine tour destinations by a recent Forbes Magazine article.

“Paso Robles wine country is vast, with more than 200 producers and at least 11 suggested touring itineraries,” the article reads. “Spend a weekend there and you’ll barely scratch the surface of this region.”

The article names Daou, Bodega de Edgar, Tablas Creek Vineyard and Allegretto Vineyard Resort — all along Adelaida Road — as must-visits.

It’s the second national mention Tablas Creek and Daou have gotten this month — the wineries recently garnered praise by name from the Robb Report, which singled out Paso Robles as “one of the state’s best sources for Bordeaux-style wine.”





And it’s another national mention for Paso Robles to add to the list.

Vintages from two Paso Robles wineries — Villa Creek Cellars and Paix Sur Terre — landed on Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Top 100 Wines of 2018 list. Another magazine, Wine & Spirits, included wines from Kukkula and Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles on its list of 2018’s best bottles.