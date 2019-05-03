Paso Robles wines could be ‘next blockbuster hit’ — late-to-the-party magazine declares

See mountaintop Daou Vineyard and Winery in Paso from the air Check out drone footage of Daou Winery and Vineyard as co-owner Georges Daou talks about the keys to success at their mountaintop location west of Paso Robles, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out drone footage of Daou Winery and Vineyard as co-owner Georges Daou talks about the keys to success at their mountaintop location west of Paso Robles, California.

Another prestigious publication has discovered what most of us already knew: Paso Robles reds rock.

A recent story in Robb Report hails Paso Robles as “one of the state’s best sources for Bordeaux-style wine,” rivaling those produced by the region’s northern neighbor, Napa.

That doesn’t stop the luxury lifestyle magazine from throwing some not-so-subtle shade at the North County.

“Modern winemakers have been laying down roots in this old ranching countryside for more than 50 years, producing passable, if not quite impressive, cabs and Rhône varieties,” Sara L. Schneider writes in the May 1 story, noting that the “nascent wine country is larger than Napa and Sonoma combined.” “Such volume comes with a welcome wealth of diversity.”

“With each vintage, Paso Robles ... becomes a little less obscure,” she writes.

The Robb Report story singles out two Paso Robles wineries for praise: Daou Vineyards and Winery, a favorite with cabernet sauvignon fans, and Tablas Creek Vineyard, known for its Rhone-style blends.

Daou founders Georges and Daniel Daou recently paid $4.3 million for the former Centrally Grown property in Cambria, and are in the process of transforming it into Daou Ocean. In 2018, their award-winning winery named Master Sommelier Fred Dame as its global wine ambassador.

Robb Report is just the latest publication in recent months to take notice of Paso Robles wine country.

Vintages from two Paso Robles wineries — Villa Creek Cellars and Paix Sur Terre — landed on Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Top 100 Wines of 2018 list. Another magazine, Wine & Spirits, included wines from Kukkula and Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles on its list of 2018’s best bottles.

Also in 2018, USA Today named Paso Robles’ Garagiste Festival the best wine festival in the country. The festival showcases small-lot winemakers.

“Better stock up now,” Schneider writes in the Robb Report story, “before Paso becomes the next blockbuster hit.”