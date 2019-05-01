You can own a Paso vineyard home straight out of a New Mexico pueblo — for $6.9 million

Tour this unique wine-country home on the market for $6.9 million in Paso Robles This Paso Robles, California, home is on the market for $6.9 million. In addition to a two-story, five-bedroom main house, the 34-acre property has a vineyard, tasting room, guest house and bed-and-breakfast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Paso Robles, California, home is on the market for $6.9 million. In addition to a two-story, five-bedroom main house, the 34-acre property has a vineyard, tasting room, guest house and bed-and-breakfast.

Looking for a one-of-a-kind wine country retreat? Here’s a Southwestern-style property that looks like it was lifted straight out of New Mexico.





The home and vineyard, complete with a tasting room and “spectacular panoramic views” of the Adelaida countryside, is on the market for $6.9 million.

“This property has so much potential,” said Mindie Spang of Platinum Properties in Paso Robles, who listed the home on Realtor.com. “It’s very, very unique.”

Located at 3775 Adelaida Road, the 34-acre property channels Taos, New Mexico, with stuccoed structures straight of the American Southwest. It’s being sold by Wild Coyote Estate Winery owners Gianni and Kati Manucci, who are planning to downsize, Spang and Gianni Manucci said.

The Manuccis, who also own Manucci Spirits, are selling their winery and distillery business separately for $2.9 million, although Gianni Manucci said they’re open to partnership or investment proposals.

That business, listed on MindieSellsPasoRobles.com, includes licenses, product inventory, wine and distillery labels and farming, winery and distillery equipment, plus a wine club, according to Spang.

Spang said Gianni Manucci purchased the Adelaida Road parcel in 1996 for $175,000. “It was just dirt” at the time, she said. “He developed the entire property” using his architectural and construction background.

A courtyard marks the entrance to this Paso Robles home, on the market for $6.9 million. The 34-acre property is located at 3775 Adelaida Road. Courtesy of Platinum Properties

A circular courtyard complete with fountain marks the entrance to the 4,143-square-foot, two-story main house, which has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It was built in 2009.

In keeping with its unique architecture, the home’s interior is packed with Southwestern touches, including alder doors, terra cotta tile floors, 9-foot ceilings and 15-inch-thick walls, according to Spang and the Realtor.com listing. Light fixtures, exposed ceiling beams and colorful tiles were imported directly from Taos, Spang said, as were several pieces of artwork.

Among the home’s assets are an art studio and a wine cellar.

Also on the property is a 2,750-square-foot bed-and-breakfast with five “casitas” — furnished suites with private bathrooms.

The property also features a 2,100-square-foot guest house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. That remodeled manufactured home offers an open floor plan, according to Realtor.com.

There’s even a tipi on the property.

This Paso Robles home, on the market for $6.9 million, features a tasting room. The 34-acre property is located at 3775 Adelaida Road. Courtesy of Platinum Properties

For those looking to fully embrace the wine country lifestyle, there’s a 2,100-square-foot designer tasting room with separate distillery tasting room, commercial kitchen and a “private office overlooking spectacular panoramic views of Adelaida,” the listing said.

Wine lovers can grow their own grapes on a 15-acre mature vineyard planted with zinfandel, petite syrah, cabernet sauvignon and other varietals.

According to Gianni Manucci, the property is a “well-established revenue generator with a ... premium quality vineyard crop and B&B rental income of over $500,000 to $750,000.”

According to Realtor.com, whoever buys the Adelaida Road property can expect to live off the grid. The roof of a 3,636-square-foot steel building boasts a 144-panel photovoltaic solar system that provides electricity to the entire property, which relies on well water, Spang’s listing said.

They’ll be getting a bargain too. The home, originally listed for $10.9 million in November 2018, saw a price cut of about $4 million in March, according to Realtor.com.

According to Manucci, the property is perfect for someone who’s looking to “get away from the busy life.” “This estate is excellent for a lifestyle buyer to live in,” he said.

SHARE COPY LINK Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process.