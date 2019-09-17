‘Incredible Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno bought a $2.9 million home in SLO County. Take a look

Here’s a tour of Kaley Cuoco’s L.A. home she bought from Khloe Kardashian "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Clark are selling their Los Angeles CA home in Tarzana for $4.895 million. They bought the house from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Clark are selling their Los Angeles CA home in Tarzana for $4.895 million. They bought the house from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

“Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno just snagged an incredible new home in San Luis Obispo County.

The actor, bodybuilder and motivational speaker recently bought a Mediterranean-inspired mansion in the hills north of Arroyo Grande for $2.9 million, listing agent Shane DeBerti of Miramar International confirmed Tuesday.

“It’s a gorgeous property,” DeBerti said.

Sold on Aug. 13, the 5.64-acre property features a 7,146-square-foot home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and “breathtaking 360-degree views of the Pismo Beach coastline and the San Luis Obispo (area) mountains,” according to Realtor.com.

In addition to the house, built in 1980, there’s a “resort-style backyard” with a heated pool and a 8,000-square-foot barn and shop with solar panels, the Realtor.com listing for the 5.64-acre property says.

Although the property was originally listed for $3.99 million, the final sale price was $2.9 million, according to Realtor.com. As the buyer, Ferrigno was represented by Jeffrey Landon of Cal Coast Properties.

This pool is one of the highlights of the Arroyo Grande home purchased by “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno in August 2019. Courtesy of Miramar International

Best known as the green, musclebound title character of CBS’s “The Incredible Hulk,” Ferrigno has appeared in movies such as “I Love You, Man” and television shows including “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “The King of Queens.”

In 2018, President Donald Trump nominated Ferrigno to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Ferrigno and his family divide their time between Santa Monica and San Luis Obispo County, where they bought a second home in 1988.

Ferrigno was sworn in as a reserve deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He also works with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy.

“I love coming to SLO. I love going to Paso (Robles), and seeing my friends,” Ferrigno told The Tribune in 2017, describing the South County countryside as “the best in the world.”