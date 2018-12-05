This list ranks the top 100 wines in the world — and 3 are from SLO County

Three of the best wines in the world come from San Luis Obispo County, according to Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The magazine recently released its list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018, featuring vintages from Europe, Argentina, Australia, Chile, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States.

Stolo Family Vineyards in Cambria seized the No. 12 spot with its 2016 Estate Syrah, which has a rating of 96 points.

“Loads of cracked pepper and bright purple-fruit flavors show on the palate alongside rosemary and bay leaf, all wrapped in a taut structure with zippy acidity,” Wine Enthusiast said of the wine, which retails for $36 a bottle.

Stolo Family Vineyards is tucked in the hills behind Cambria, just a couple miles from the coast. The winery would fall under the umbrella of the proposed SLO Coast American Viticultural Area. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Wines from two Paso Robles wineries landed further down the list.

Villa Creek Cellars’ 2015 Willow Creek Cuvee Red earned No. 27. The blend of grenache, syrah and mourvedre, which has a rating of 95 points and retails for $50, boasts “aromas of blackberry paste, fresh lilacs and hoisin sauce” with “blueberry and baked black-plum flavors,” the magazine said.

Ranked at No. 49 was Paix Sur Terre’s 2016 The Other One Mouvedre, which has a rating of 94 points. The wine, which retails for $55, combines a palate of “smashed black plum and black raspberry with dark chocolate, bay leaf and dried chaparral herbs,” Wine Enthusiast said.

In 2017, three San Luis Obispo County wines landed on Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 Wines list, including Stolo Family Vineyards’ 2014 Estate Syrah.

In addition, the magazine named the San Luis Obispo coast one of its top wine getaways of 2018.

It’s the second time in recent months that local wines have attracted the attention of a prestigious publication.

In October, Wine & Spirits magazine featured two Paso Robles wines — Kukkula’s 2015 Adelaida District Aatto and Tablas Creek Vineyard’s 2017 Paso Robles Patelin de Tablas Rosé — on its list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018.