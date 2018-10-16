2 of the world’s best wines come from Paso Robles, magazine says

Two of the best wines in the world come from Paso Robles, according to Wine & Spirits magazine.

The magazine recently released its list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018, featuring valued vintages from Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, South America and the United States.

Kukkula’s 2015 Adelaida District Aatto, which boasts a rating of 93 and sells for $40, was named one of Wine & Spirits’ Best Rhone Red Blends.

Counoise, mouvedre and grenache combine to create a “muscular, lean and deliciously red fruited wine,” the magazine says in its winter 2018 issue. “It has Paso’s effective ripeness but it’s tempered by a lean, mineral-inflected tannic structure that sustains and focuses the flavors.”

Tablas Creek Vineyard, meanwhile, landed on the magazine’s Best Rosés list with its 2017 Paso Robles Patelin de Tablas Rosé.

The Rhone-style blend, also rated 93 and selling for $25, “captures the cool side of Paso with its freshness, with bright flavors,” the magazine says. “Fragrant, smooth and gracious, it’s a rosé that feels complete on its own and completely integrated.”

According to Wine & Spirits’ classification system, ratings of 93 to 95 distinguish exciting, distinctive wines that transcend their regions or varieties to offer “a vivid, singular expression of place.”

It’s not the first time local wines have caught the attention of a prestigious publication. In 2017, seven San Luis Obispo County wines landed on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2017 list, including Tablas Creek Vineyard’s 2015 Patelin de Tablas Blanc.

For more information, visit www.wineandspiritsmagazine.com.