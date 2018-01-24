Wine Enthusiast names Central Coast a top 10 wine getaway

Wine Enthusiast has named the San Luis Obispo coast a top 10 wine getaway of 2018, along with Melbourne, Australia; Hong Kong, and Corsica, France.

The magazine provided guides on places to eat, like Ruddell’s Smokehouse in Cayucos and The Spoon Trade in Grover Beach, and places to stay, such as the Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa in Shell Beach.

The magazine also gave guidance on where to taste wine, including Edna Valley wineries such as Kynsi Winery, Baileyana Winery and Talley Vineyards, as well as The Station in San Luis Obispo, Phantom Rivers Wine in Arroyo Grande and Croma Vera Wines in Avila Beach.

“Paso Robles to the north is known for powerful reds, but elegant, often delicate pinot noirs and racy, vibrant chardonnays are found in the cool climes of the Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys and a smattering of coastal sites to the north around Cayucos and Cambria,” the magazine wrote in a section titled “Prominent Wines.”

The magazine will feature the vineyards and wineries of the Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys in its February issue.