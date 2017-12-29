Wine Enthusiast magazine features SLO County’s Edna, Arroyo Grande valleys

Wine lovers across the country will soon get a peek at San Luis Obispo County’s Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys.

Wine Enthusiast magazine will feature the two areas’ vineyards and wineries in its February issue, according to Linda Sanpei of Parker Sanpei Hospitality Marketing.

A photo of the Baileyana, Tangent & True Myth tasting room even adorns the issue’s cover.

Writer Matt Kettman calls San Luis Obispo County a “vacationer’s paradise” and highlights the “elegant, often delicate Pinot Noirs and racy, vibrant Chardonnays” found in the Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys.

The issue has been sent to subscribers and can be purchased online through Google Play.