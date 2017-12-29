More Videos

    The first wine grapes of the 2017 vintage are starting to be plucked from the vines in San Luis Obispo County in what growers are describing as a varied vintage.

Wine Enthusiast magazine features SLO County’s Edna, Arroyo Grande valleys

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

December 29, 2017 02:57 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Wine lovers across the country will soon get a peek at San Luis Obispo County’s Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys.

Wine Enthusiast magazine will feature the two areas’ vineyards and wineries in its February issue, according to Linda Sanpei of Parker Sanpei Hospitality Marketing.

A photo of the Baileyana, Tangent & True Myth tasting room even adorns the issue’s cover.

Writer Matt Kettman calls San Luis Obispo County a “vacationer’s paradise” and highlights the “elegant, often delicate Pinot Noirs and racy, vibrant Chardonnays” found in the Edna and Arroyo Grande valleys.

The issue has been sent to subscribers and can be purchased online through Google Play.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

