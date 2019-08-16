Business

The new Athleta store is now open in downtown SLO

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019

New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. By
Up Next
New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. By

Athleta fans, rejoice! The new women’s athletic wear store opened on Tuesday in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The store — located at 879 Higuera St., directly across from Ross Dress for Less — fills a vacancy left by The Gap, which closed in January.

Athleta and The Gap are part of Gap Inc., which also owns Banana Republic and Old Navy, both of which also have San Luis Obispo locations.

The new store has been hosting promotional activities all week to celebrate its opening, including free fitness classes, massages and raffles, according to a Facebook event.

For more information, visit athleta.gap.com/stores or facebook.com/Athleta.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers communities in northern San Luis Obispo County. Lindsey became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.
  Comments  