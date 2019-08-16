The new Athleta store is now open in downtown SLO

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019
New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.
Athleta fans, rejoice! The new women’s athletic wear store opened on Tuesday in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Oxford Suites, a new 101-room hotel in downtown Paso Robles, California, opened in July 2019. The hotel is located near the intersection of Pine and Spring streets and features a pool, hot breakfast and fitness center.
