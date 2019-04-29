New boutique hotel opening in Arroyo Grande — and it’s got a prime location

What’s up with the roosters roaming around Arroyo Grande? A brightly colored flock of roosters inhabits Heritage Park in downtown Arroyo Grande. They began appearing in the SLO County area in the 1990s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A brightly colored flock of roosters inhabits Heritage Park in downtown Arroyo Grande. They began appearing in the SLO County area in the 1990s.

A new hotel is almost ready to open its doors in Arroyo Grande — and it will be the first located right in the Village.

The Agrarian Hotel, located at 325 E. Branch St., is expected to greet its first guests in June 2019.

The boutique hotel has been in the works since 2016, when the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission approved a redesigned project for the then-vacant lot next to Mason Bar and Grill after the previous design was met with disapproval.

According to a news release, the hotel will feature 54 rooms, each with “Tempurpedic beds, high-end bedding, and plush amenities, such as private patios and Jacuzzi tubs in some of the rooms.” The hotel is pet-friendly, according to the news release, and also has a hot tub and a heated pool.

The hotel is the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified hotel in Arroyo Grande, according to the news release. LEED certification is a marker of a building’s energy efficiency.

A rendering of the Agrarian Hotel on Branch Street. Steven Puglisi Architects Inc. Courtesy of the city of Arroyo Grande

“It was important to create a place that not only welcomes guests with warm hospitality and the charm of Arroyo Grande, but that also supports a dedication to sustainability,” general manager Fred Reed said in a news release. “As the first and only hotel in the historic Village of Arroyo Grande, and the first LEED-certified hotel in the area, our goal is to foster a place where guests can unwind and feel welcomed like family, and in a space that is thoughtfully and carefully designed to be environmentally friendly.”

The hotel is also located at the gateway to Arroyo Grande’s wine country, according to the release.

“The Agrarian is a memorable destination for those looking to enjoy everything the Central Coast has to offer, while getting away from it all,” Reed said. “With beautiful beaches nearby and such close proximity to world-class wine and farm-to-table eateries, we couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors and invite guests to discover the magic of this special place.”

Rooms in mid-to-late June start at about $179 per night, with discounts for AAA and CAA members, according to an examination of the hotel’s booking website.