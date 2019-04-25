Arroyo Grande man charged in death of Cal Poly student at dangerous Hwy. 101 crossing

Jordan Grant’s parents ask, ‘Please act with urgency’ James Grant, father of Jordan Grant, killed in a traffic collision at the intersection of El Campo and Highway 101 said: " We know what the answer is right now. Our request, please act with urgency." He spoke to SLOCOG board. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK James Grant, father of Jordan Grant, killed in a traffic collision at the intersection of El Campo and Highway 101 said: " We know what the answer is right now. Our request, please act with urgency." He spoke to SLOCOG board.

A driver has been criminally charged for allegedly making an unsafe left turn onto Highway 101 at El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande in October, causing a crash that killed a Cal Poly student and led to calls for safety improvements at several South County crossings.

Richard Donald Guili of Arroyo Grande was charged April 3 with a single count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence for the death of Jordan Grant, a first-year computer engineering student at Cal Poly.

If convicted, Guili, 43, faces a maximum of six months in County Jail and a fine of $1,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office, Guili “did unlawfully, and without malice, kill Jordan Benjamin Grant ... while driving vehicle in the commission of an unlawful act, not amounting to a felony, but without gross negligence.”

Guili pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.

James Grant spoke about the divisions that delay highway improvements. He feels Highway 101 and California highways can be improved in many places not just the intersection at El Campo Road where his son Jordan was killed in a traffic collision.

Arroyo Grande attorney Jim Murphy, who is listed in court records as representing Guili, was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

On Oct. 7, Grant was riding a motorcycle southbound on Highway 101 near El Campo Road. Guili allegedly attempted to make a left turn onto the highway in a 2018 BMW and pulled out in front of Grant’s 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, the CHP previously said.

Grant slid into the left side of the BMW and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said; Guili was not hurt.

Following a grassroots effort by Grant’s parents to prohibit such dangerous turns onto the highway, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to send a letter to Caltrans supporting the elimination of medians at four Highway 101 intersections, including the intersection at El Campo Road.



