Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash on Highway 101 identified as Cal Poly student

The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Highway 101 on Sunday has been identified as Cal Poly student Jordan Benjamin Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, according to the CHP and Cal Poly.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near El Campo Road, the CHP said.

A 2018 BMW, driven by a 42-year-old Arroyo Grande man, was traveling eastbound on El Campo Road and was “in the process of making an unsafe left turn,” directly in front of the motorcycle, a 2015 Yamaha, the CHP said.

Grant slid into the left side of the BMW and was fatally injured, the CHP said. The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

Cal Poly announced the news of Grant’s death in a campus-wide email from President Jeffrey Armstrong.

Grant was a first-year computer engineering student, according to the email, and the university will hold a memorial service for him at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the University Union Plaza.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends during this very difficult time,” Armstrong said in the email. Counseling services for students are available by calling 805-756-2511, according to the email.

The CHP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 805-594-8700.

