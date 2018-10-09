Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer on Hwy. 101 near Arroyo Grande

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after he collided with a deer on southbound Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Ofcr. Mike Poelking.

The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. on Highway 101 just south of El Campo Road, Poelking said. The crash backed up traffic, but the road reopened just before 10 a.m., according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is the second motorcyclist to die in that area this week. The first crash, between a motorcycle and a BMW, happened Sunday evening. The person who died in that crash, an 18-year-old man from Plano, Texas, has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.