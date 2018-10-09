What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer on Hwy. 101 near Arroyo Grande

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 09, 2018 10:17 AM

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after he collided with a deer on southbound Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Ofcr. Mike Poelking.

The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. on Highway 101 just south of El Campo Road, Poelking said. The crash backed up traffic, but the road reopened just before 10 a.m., according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is the second motorcyclist to die in that area this week. The first crash, between a motorcycle and a BMW, happened Sunday evening. The person who died in that crash, an 18-year-old man from Plano, Texas, has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

