This new Paso Robles hotel gives a nod to the city’s almond history — for $150 per night
A long-awaited hotel at the southern gateway to downtown Paso Robles is now open — nearly five years after plans were first approved.
Oxford Suites — a 101-room hotel on 4th Street, between Spring and Pine streets — has been open since July 15, according to Chance Jorgensen, general manager.
The city Planning Commission first approved plans for the hotel in 2014, and construction began in September 2017, according to previous Tribune stories.
Oxford Suites is a chain with 16 hotels in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. San Luis Obispo County is already home to one hotel, located in Pismo Beach.
The new Paso Robles hotel features a complimentary hot breakfast, an evening reception with two free drinks, a pool and hot tub and a fitness center with a sauna, according to Jorgensen and a company news release.
Room rates fluctuate, but a night at Oxford Suites generally costs around $150, Jorgensen said.
The hotel’s decor pays tribute to Paso Robles’ historic “Almond Capital of the World” status — the property was previously home to a processing plant, Jorgensen said.
“We really tried to soak up the local history here,” he said.
