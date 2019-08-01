New Ross Dress for Less is now open in SLO. And it’s not your average Ross

Take a look inside the new Ross store in San Luis Obispo Ross Dress for Less opened at Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo in July 2019. The new store in the former Sears location offers easier parking and a larger space than the one downtown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ross Dress for Less opened at Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo in July 2019. The new store in the former Sears location offers easier parking and a larger space than the one downtown.

A new Ross Dress for Less store has opened at the Madonna Plaza shopping center in San Luis Obispo — and its manager said the new business is taking a slightly different approach than a typical Ross.

With no announcement to local media, just some area advertising, the new store — the second now operating in SLO — opened July 19.

The store is now in full swing with the word getting out, and steady flows of customers are coming in, said Brenda Flores, the “South San Luis Obispo Ross” manager.

“People are really excited,” Flores said Thursday. “It’s been really busy, a lot of sales. Some people have been walking up to see if the doors were open. Today, actually has been one of our slower days, but it has been pretty busy every day.”

The roughly 22,000-square-foot store takes up part of the space previously occupied by Sears in a former 75,000-square-foot building, which since has been broken into three tenant spaces totaling about 56,000 square feet. A Michaels craft store is moving into the adjacent space.

Flores said the Ross Dress for Less store at 868 Higuera St. in downtown SLO will remain open, as far as she knows.

“I am responsible for relocation and hiring here, and I haven’t heard anything about any changes (from store executives),” Flores said.

Dora Gonzales of Nipomo checks out the new Ross Dress for Less in Madonna Plaza. The store in the former Sears location has been open for a couple of weeks. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Higher end items and furniture

The new Ross has some features regular shoppers of the discount store may not recognize.

The new store at 273 Madonna Road, Suite A, is offering some relatively higher end items from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Bobbi Brown and Kat Von D, she said.

And the business has more furniture for sale with more convenient parking than in the downtown for people to transport heavier items such as chairs, tables and desks, Flores said.

Many clothing item prices range between about $20 and $60, though it’s also selling cheaper items such as a Van Heusen men’s dress shirt for $9.99 and Liz & Sara women’s shorts for $4.99.

“We’re also offering a lot more shoes for sale than in our downtown store,” Flores said.

Flores said the new store’s projected annual revenue target is $5.5 million.

Ross Dress for Less in the old San Luis Obispo Sears location in Madonna Plaza has been open for a couple of weeks. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

‘I love it here’

Multiple customers roaming the aisles Thursday said they were pleased with what they were seeing, including Nipomo resident Dora Gonzalez who said it was “big and roomy and seems very well organized.”

Ana Roman of Los Osos said the new store is a much better location for her to access.

“Coming from Los Osos, it’s very convenient for me to shop here compared with the downtown store,” Roman said. “And it’s much easier to park.”

Mark McCullough of Nipomo, who works in SLO, said he doesn’t think the downtown store will co-exist long term with another Ross across town.

“I don’t see two Ross stores surviving, which is too bad for SLO’s downtown, but the downtown is always evolving,” McCullough said. “If the Higuera store leaves, I hope a new bowing alley goes in to replace it.”

McCullough selected a pair of $30 Skechers for purchase.

Carla Fox of Arroyo Grande said she saw a road advertisement sign for the new store along Highway 101 and saw another ad on television. Fox joked she and her family would spent four to five hours in the store.

“I love it here,” Fox said. “I’m over 70, and I’ve been shopping at Ross stores for years. I’m here today, and I’ll be coming back again.”