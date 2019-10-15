Hotel SLO has opened its doors — and it looks like an Instagrammer’s paradise

SHARE COPY LINK

Hotel SLO has opened its doors to the public — and it looks like the downtown spot is already becoming a destination for Instagrammers.

“Feels like we’re not in SLO anymore ... but in the best way possible,” wrote user Courtney Meznarich, alongside a photo of the hotel’s colorful wall art.

“SLO, you’re growing up so fast,” wrote user Andrew Federico in a photo of a couple posing in front of the hotel sign.

And another user, Kelly Donohue, posted photos of art, food and the hotel’s interior, with the caption reading in part, “Everyone was so friendly, the architecture is absolutely stunning and my foodie heart loved everything about their menu.”

The hotel, a 78-room complex next to the Palm Theatre, features two restaurants, Piadina and Ox + Anchor, as well as a rooftop bar and bocce ball space. The public has access to the hotel’s lobby, rooftop, restaurants and bars and other pockets of the property.

Prices will range from $400 to $1,110 a night.

A typical room at Hotel SLO Nick Wilson

A recent tour in September showcased a facility heavily soundproofed to block street noise, with nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and a number of options for the public.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience this new level of hospitality, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the beautiful downtown area,” said Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, the group that owns and operates the hotel.

Lydia Bates, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, told The Tribune in September that the hotel expects to attract guests traveling along Highway 1 through Big Sur, as well as tourists visiting wine country and SLO’s downtown.

“We believe Hotel SLO will be a reason for people to stop and stay overnight in downtown San Luis Obispo, instead of just driving by,” Bates said.