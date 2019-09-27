Three bars, two restaurants and spa. Get a peek inside SLO’s newest downtown hotel

Check out images of the new Hotel SLO The incoming Hotel SLO will take its first guests in early October in downtown San Luis Obispo, California. The hotel will offer publicly accessible rooftop space, bars, restaurants, and a ballroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The incoming Hotel SLO will take its first guests in early October in downtown San Luis Obispo, California. The hotel will offer publicly accessible rooftop space, bars, restaurants, and a ballroom.

A sneak peak at the new Hotel SLO reveals a 78-room complex that will offer a host of event, restaurant and bar options open to the public, with rooftop space accessible to community members as well as hotel guests.

The hotel in the heart of downtown next to the Palm Theatre is holding a soft opening in which it will host about 150 participants of a Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame gathering in the first week of October, said Lydia Bates, the hotel’s director sales and marketing.

Some guests will stay overnight in rooms.

Restaurant service is expected by mid-October, and a grand opening celebration is set for November, said David Smith, the area general manager for Piazza Hospitality, the group that owns and operates the hotel.

Prices for guest rooms are estimated to range from about $400 to $1,000, and bookings are under way.

A recent tour showcased a facility heavily soundproofed to block street noise, with nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and a number of options for the public.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience this new level of hospitality, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the beautiful downtown area,” said Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality.

A typical room at Hotel SLO Nick Wilson

Hotel SLO seeks to attract wide range of California tourists

Bates said that the hotel expects to attract guests traveling along Highway 1 through Big Sur, as well as tourists visiting wine country and SLO’s downtown.

“We believe Hotel SLO will be a reason for people to stop and stay overnight in downtown San Luis Obispo, instead of just driving by,” Bates said.

A rooftop bar and space with bocce ball will offer panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains, though that area won’t be open until closer to the end of the year pending completion of construction.

A view of the pool and mountains from atop Hotel SLO. Nick Wilson

The public will have access to the restaurants and bars, where mixed drinks will cost around $12 to $15; the rooftop; spa; and lobby, among other pockets of the property.

The grand ballroom and the rooftop terrace will accommodate groups of up to 240 people for meetings and up to 300 for events along with catering, according to hotel representatives.

Amenities of the hotel include white oak floors, Italian cuisine

Rooms average 500 square feet, offer views throughout the facility and white oak flooring. Sparkling water and snacks are complimentary, Bates said.

A pool is situated to the back of the property, near the garden on the ground floor adjacent to a breezeway that offers public access between a parking garage on Palm Street and downtown.

The new Hotel SLO restaurant, Piadina. Nick Wilson

Parking will include 100 valet spaces using underground lifts for $17 a night, or guests can park in nearby city garages, according to hotel representatives.

The restaurants include “Piadina, which offers a fresh California take on Italian cuisine with a menu showcasing its wood-fired oven,” and the second eatery, Ox + Anchor, “is a modern spin on the classic steakhouse, providing a relaxed fine-dining experience with a menu that draws inspiration from the hills and sea that surround San Luis Obispo,” the hotel said in a press release.

Entrees at Piadina are mostly in the $20 to $30 range, including halibut, swordfish and roasted chicken.