New Hotel SLO is opening soon — and rooms start at $470 a night

Watch drone video of Hotel Cerro’s rooftop pool being placed Workers used a large crane on Monday night, July 9, 2018, to lift and place the rooftop pool at Hotel Cerro, under construction in downtown San Luis Obispo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers used a large crane on Monday night, July 9, 2018, to lift and place the rooftop pool at Hotel Cerro, under construction in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The high-end Hotel SLO is slated to open in June, and it will bring two new restaurants to downtown San Luis Obispo — along with prices that start at more than $400 a night.

Hotel SLO has been under construction in the heart of downtown since 2016. It will have 78 rooms and suites for up to 350 guests, accommodations that are described as “luxurious” by the developer.

Prices will range from $470 to $1,110 a night.

One of the restaurants at the three-story, 115,000-square-foot hotel next to the Palm Theater will feature Italian cuisine based around a wood-fired oven, while the other is a “modern spin on a classic steakhouse.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

They will be called Piadina and Ox + Anchor.

Piadina’s focus is on Italian food with California influences and farm-fresh fare, and Ox + Anchor is a fine-dining restaurant that “draws inspiration from the hills and seas” with a “carefully curated list of Central Coast wines,” according to a press release from the developer Piazza Hospitality.

Piazza Hospitality’s website shows is has an existing hotel in Healdsburg and plans to build another in Sebastopol.

A rendering shows a room at the future Hotel SLO in downtown San Luis Obispo. Courtesy of Hotel SLO

The hotel will also have meeting space for gatherings and events of up to 330 people, gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, bar, fireplace, and views of surrounding mountains.

The executive chef overseeing the two restaurants is Ryan Fancher, who got his start in the restaurant business at age 15 at Chuck’s Steakhouse in Santa Barbara, before going on to work a variety of roles in the business.

He has also worked as a chef in Napa Valley and earned the role as the opening team sous chef at Per Se in New York. He went on to a leadership role as the opening chef at El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma and most recently lead the culinary team at Barndiva in Healdsburg.

Executive Chef Ryan Fancher will oversee the two restaurants at Hotel SLO. Courtesy of Hotel San Luis Obispo

Another downtown SLO hotel with 65 rooms and suites, Hotel Cerro (formerly called Hotel Serra), is set to open this summer at 1125 Garden St.

A third hotel of 102 rooms, the Monterey Hotel, also is nearing its opening as well.

Together, the three hotels will add nearly 245 new guest rooms to the city.