Plans to revitalize world’s first motel in SLO still a go, despite delays

The developer of a planned project at a historic motel site in San Luis Obispo has received building permits, though no set timeline has been established to start construction.

The revitalization of the Motel Inn — the world’s first motel, located on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo — is still a go despite delays, but it remains unclear when the work will begin.

Damien Mavis, CEO of CoVelop, told The Tribune that his company is working on the scheduling, financing and pre-construction tasks necessary before breaking ground on the planned 55-room inn that will honor the site’s history while serving the needs of today’s travelers.

The developers of the new project, also called the Motel Inn, envisions Spanish colonial architecture, as did the original building. Its accommodations will include a hotel, bungalows and 25 rooms fashioned from converted Airstream trailers.

“We’re 100 percent planning to move forward with the project,” Mavis said. “There’s so much history here being the first motel in America. We’re really paying homage to that, taking a lot of cues from the both the historic structure and the idea behind a motel oriented to motorists.”

Similar to the concept of California’s missions providing shelter after a day’s journey by horse, the motel vision is meant to offer a night’s stay after a day of driving.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio famously stopped off at the motel in 1954 for lunch, the day after they spent their honeymoon night in Paso Robles at the Clifton Inn.

The inn at the city’s northern gateway was shuttered in the mid-1990s. The inn’s garages and bungalows were largely demolished by 2010, and all that’s left is the façade of the restaurant and a renovated office with a bell tower.

Planned construction of the new buildings have been delayed, after previous projections that construction would be completed by the end of 2018.

The new motel will include a pool, spa and small gym.