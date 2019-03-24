Get ready, doughnut fans: SloDoCo’s new Atascadero store is opening Tuesday

North County doughnut fans, get ready to celebrate: popular local doughnut shop SLO Donut Co. — also known as SloDoCo — will open its Atascadero location Tuesday, the business announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“See you this Tuesday, A-Town!” the post read, accompanied by a chef emoji. “We’ll be inside with fresh donuts.”

Details were not available regarding what time the location would open.

SloDoCo’s business manager Brandon Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

The doughnut shop announced in February that it planned to open the Atascadero location in early March, but no opening date was given at the time.

According to SloDoCo’s website, the company is hiring employees for the Atascadero location, with shifts available from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The business first announced they would open a second location in May 2018. The new 2,000-square-foot store will be located in the Colony Square center on El Camino Real, near Galaxy Theatres.

In May 2018, Miller told The Tribune that he expects the new location will be similar, but “a lot more family-oriented,” than the store’s San Luis Obispo location.

The San Luis Obispo location, which opened in 2010, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s a popular hangout for Cal Poly students and has a rotating menu of sweet treats.

It’s also been a magnet for celebrities: actors John Stamos and Josh Peck visited the shop in 2016, and Alton Brown of “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen,”picked up some doughnuts there in 2017.

SloDoCo’s marshmallow galaxy doughnuts became celebrities themselves in 2017, when a video of the colorful treats posted by INSIDER dessert went viral.